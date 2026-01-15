Forwards Jakob Pelletier, Conor Geekie Named 2026 AHL All-Stars
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League announced that Syracuse Crunch forwards Jakob Pelletier and Conor Geekie will represent the North Division at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, to be held February 10-11 in Rockford, Ill.
Pelletier leads the Crunch and is fourth in the league with 37 points this season. His 17 goals are first among Crunch skaters, while his 20 assists are tied with Geekie for second. Pelletier also leads Syracuse with two shorthanded goals and is tied for first with a +13 rating. He was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 14, 2025. This will be his first AHL All-Star Classic.
Geekie ranks third on the Crunch in points (29) and is tied with Pelletier for second in assists (20). His 10 power-play assists are also second among Crunch skaters. Geekie is one of two skaters on the team with a 100% shootout percentage. This will be his first AHL All-Star Classic.
The 2026 AHL All-Star Rosters are below:
Atlantic Division
BRI - Cole McWard
CLT - Tobias Bjornfot, Jack Devine
HFD - Gabe Perreault
HER - Ilya Protas
LV - Denver Barkey
PRO - Patrick Brown ("C"), Frederic Brunet, Michael DiPietro
SPR - Matt Luff
WBS - Tristan Broz, Sergei Murashov
North Division
BEL - Arthur Kaliyev
CLE - Luca Del Bel Belluz
LAV - Laurent Dauphin, Adam Engström, Jacob Fowler
ROC - Zac Jones, Konsta Helenius, Isak Rosén
SYR - Conor Geekie, Jakob Pelletier
TOR - Artur Akhtyamov
UTC - Seamus Casey
Central Division
CHI - Domenick Fensore, Bradly Nadeau, Justin Robidas
GR - Sebastian Cossa, John Leonard, Dominik Shine
IA - Hunter Haight
MB - Thomas Milic
MIL - Ryan Ufko
RFD - Kevin Korchinski, Nick Lardis
TEX - Cameron Hughes
Pacific Division
ABB - Kirill Kudryavtsev
BAK - Quinn Hutson
CGY - Matvei Gridin
CV - Jagger Firkus, Tyson Jugnauth
COL - Jayson Megna ("C"), Isak Posch
HSK - Carl Lindbom
ONT - Andre Lee
SD - Tim Washe
SJ - Filip Bystedt
TUC - Dmitri Simashev
The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO includes the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, February 10, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, February 11 and the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening. The Skills Competition pits the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. The All-Star Challenge is a round-robin, 3-on-3 tournament among the four divisions to determine the All-Star champions. For ticket information, fans can visit icehogs.com/asc26.
The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Yaroslav Askarov, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Ryker Evans, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.
Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
