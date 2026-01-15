Kolosov Recalled to Flyers
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled goaltender Aleksei Kolosov from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.
Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned goaltender Yaniv Perets to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Kolosov, 24, has started 19 games for the Phantoms this season, compiling a 9-9-1 record, 2.54 GAA, and .908 SV%. The Minsk, Belarus native has appeared in two games with the Flyers this season. Kolosov was recently named AHL Player of the Week on January 5 following a pair of games in which he stopped a combined 60 out of 61 shots. He also became the first-ever Lehigh Valley goaltender to receive the honor. He had his second career shutout on December 31 against Hershey and then followed that up with a 30-save performance at Toronto on January 4 in a 6-1 win. He received #1 Star of the Game honors in both contests.
Last year, Kolosov split his season between the Phantoms and Flyers going 5-6-1, 3.11, .884 in 12 games with Lehigh Valley while going 5-9-1, 3.59, .867 in 17 NHL games with Philadelphia. The 6'1 ¬Â³ netminder has appeared in 33 career games with Lehigh Valley over parts of three seasons going 15-16-2, 2.78, and .898.
Perets, 25, has started one game for Lehigh Valley this season, stopping 26 shots in the Phantoms' 4-3 win at Hartford on November 1, 2025. In 15 games with Reading this season, Perets has gone 7-6-1,3.59, .892. Prior to signing with the Phantoms in July 2025, Perets spent the majority of last season with the Bloomington (IL) Bison of the ECHL going 12-12-1, 2.59, .921 in 27 games. He also appeared in four AHL games with the Chicago Wolves going 1-2-1, 3.93, .846 and made one relief appearance in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes on November 30, 2024.
A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets played collegiately at Quinnipiac University, where he was two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year and won an NCAA National Championship in 2023 as a sophomore.
The Phantoms are back at PPL Center on Friday, January 16 and Saturday, January 17 against the Bridgeport Islanders (NYI) and Syracuse Crunch (TB).
