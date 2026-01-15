Texas Stars Forward Cameron Hughes Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced the playing rosters today for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by BMO, which will be held Feb. 10-11 in Rockford, Illinois. Texas Stars forward Cameron Hughes was selected to represent the Central Division.
Hughes, 29, leads the Stars with 31 points (6-25- 31) in 37 games and his 25 assists are tied for fourth in the AHL. He also paces Texas with seven power play assists in his second season with the team. The veteran forward has nine multi-point games this season, including a three-assist game Wednesday against Coachella Valley. Hughes has record 314 points (111-203- 314) in 430 career AHL games for Providence, Coachella Valley and Texas, and will be making his first trip to the AHL All-Star Classic. The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally drafted by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.
The 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, Feb. 10 will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, Feb. 11, the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of eight minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a final eight-minute, 3-on-3 game. The Central Division won the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge in Palm Desert, California in a shootout.
See the full rosters below, broken down by division:
Central Division
Chicago: Domenick Fensore (D), Bradly Nadeau (F), Justin Robidas (F)
Grand Rapids: Sebastian Cossa (G), John Leonard (F), Dominik Shine (F)
Iowa: Hunter Haight (F)
Manitoba: Thomas Milic (G)
Milwaukee: Ryan Ufko (D)
Rockford: Kevin Korchinski (D), Nick Lardis (F)
TEXAS: Cameron Hughes (F)
Pacific Division
Abbotsford: Kirill Kudryavtsev (D)
Bakersfield: Quinn Hutson (D)
Calgary: Matvei Gridin (F)
Coachella Valley: Jagger Firkus (F), Tyson Jugnauth (D)
Colorado: Jayson Megna (F), Isak Posch (G)
Henderson: Carl Lindbom (G)
Ontario: Andre Lee (F)
San Diego: Tim Washe (F)
San Jose: Filip Bystedt (F)
Tucson: Dmitri Simashev (D)
Atlantic Division
Bridgeport: Cole McWard (D)
Charlotte: Tobias Bjornfot (D), Jack Devine (F)
Hartford: Gabe Perreault (F)
Hershey: Ilya Protas (F)
Lehigh Valley: Denver Barkey (F)
Providence: Patrick Brown (F), Frederic Brunet (D), Michael DiPietro (G)
Springfield: Matt Luff (F)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton: Tristan Broz (F), Sergei Murashov (G)
North Division
Belleville: Arthur Kaliyev (F)
Cleveland: Luca Del Bel Belluz (F)
Laval: Laurent Dauphin (F), Adam Engstrom (D), Jacob Fowler (G)
Rochester: Zac Jones (D), Konsta Helenius (F), Isak Rosen (F)
Syracuse: Conor Geekie (F), Jakob Pelletier (F)
Toronto: Artur Akhtyamov (G)
Utica: Seamus Casey (D)
The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO also includes the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (noon ET/11 CT), highlighted by the inductions of the Class of 2026 - Chris Bourque, Alexandre Giroux, Jim Wiemer and Wendell Young - into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame. For ticket information, fans can visit icehogs.com/asc26.
