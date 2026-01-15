League Scoring Leader, Kaliyev, to Represent Belleville at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce that forward Arthur Kaliyev will represent the club at the 2026 American Hockey League All-Star Classic, hosted by the Rockford IceHogs.

Kaliyev will participate in the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, and then join other players from the North Division in the AHL All-Star Challenge tournament on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Kaliyev, 24, is playing in his first season with the Senators after signing as a free agent this past summer and through 37 games, has collected 42 points, 24 goals, 12 power play goals, and 150 shots on goal, to lead the AHL in all of those categories.

The Uzbekistan-born forward has twice represented the USA at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, winning a gold medal in 2021 and won an Ontario Hockey League title with Hamilton in 2018. This is his first professional All-Star selection, after being named to the OHL's end-of-year all-star teams on three occasions.

He becomes the 10th Belleville Senator to be named to the AHL's All-Star event, joining Jeremy Davies (2025), Angus Crookshank and Max Guenette (2024), Egor Sokolov (2023), Drake Batherson (2019) and others.

Kaliyev and the Belleville Sens are in action next on Friday, January 16, 2026, when they host the Rochester Americans (AHL Affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) at CAA Arena, before hosting the Utica Comets (AHL Affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) at the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL Ottawa Senators, on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Other representatives for the North Division include:

Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets): F- Luca Del Bel Belluz

Laval Rocket (Montreal Candiens): F - Laurent Dauphin, D - Adam Engsröm, G - Jacob Fowler

Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres): D - Zac Jones, F - Konsta Helenius, F - Isak Rosén

Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning): F - Connor Geekie, F - Jakob Pelletier

Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs): G - Artur Akhtyamov fro

Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils): D - Seamus Casey

The North Division All-Stars will be coached by Laval bench boss Pascal Vincent.

More information on the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic can be found.

Single-game tickets for remaining home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale  via Ticketmaster  or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details  on  season seat memberships,  flex packs,  premium seating, the  Business Edge program, and more can be found by  visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.