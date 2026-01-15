League Scoring Leader, Kaliyev, to Represent Belleville at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce that forward Arthur Kaliyev will represent the club at the 2026 American Hockey League All-Star Classic, hosted by the Rockford IceHogs.
Kaliyev will participate in the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, and then join other players from the North Division in the AHL All-Star Challenge tournament on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.
Kaliyev, 24, is playing in his first season with the Senators after signing as a free agent this past summer and through 37 games, has collected 42 points, 24 goals, 12 power play goals, and 150 shots on goal, to lead the AHL in all of those categories.
The Uzbekistan-born forward has twice represented the USA at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, winning a gold medal in 2021 and won an Ontario Hockey League title with Hamilton in 2018. This is his first professional All-Star selection, after being named to the OHL's end-of-year all-star teams on three occasions.
He becomes the 10th Belleville Senator to be named to the AHL's All-Star event, joining Jeremy Davies (2025), Angus Crookshank and Max Guenette (2024), Egor Sokolov (2023), Drake Batherson (2019) and others.
Kaliyev and the Belleville Sens are in action next on Friday, January 16, 2026, when they host the Rochester Americans (AHL Affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) at CAA Arena, before hosting the Utica Comets (AHL Affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) at the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL Ottawa Senators, on Sunday, January 18, 2026.
Other representatives for the North Division include:
Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets): F- Luca Del Bel Belluz
Laval Rocket (Montreal Candiens): F - Laurent Dauphin, D - Adam Engsröm, G - Jacob Fowler
Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres): D - Zac Jones, F - Konsta Helenius, F - Isak Rosén
Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning): F - Connor Geekie, F - Jakob Pelletier
Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs): G - Artur Akhtyamov fro
Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils): D - Seamus Casey
The North Division All-Stars will be coached by Laval bench boss Pascal Vincent.
More information on the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic can be found.
Single-game tickets for remaining home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026
- T-Birds Donating 3,000 Hats & Gloves to Springfield Public Schools - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Filip Bystedt Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Seamus Casey to Represent Comets at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - Utica Comets
- Barkey Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz Named 2026 AHL All-Star - Cleveland Monsters
- Kudryavtsev to Represent Canucks at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dmitri Simashev Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Goaltender Carl Lindbom Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tim Washe Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs' Korchinski, Lardis Named to Roster for AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Leading Scorer Quinn Hutson Named AHL All-Star - Bakersfield Condors
- Trio of Amerks Named to American Hockey League North Division All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- League Scoring Leader, Kaliyev, to Represent Belleville at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Belleville Senators
- Wolves' Nadeau, Robidas, Fensore Earn AHL All-Star Nods - Chicago Wolves
- Forward Andre Lee Selected for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Thomas Milic Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Ilya Protas Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport's Cole McWard Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - Bridgeport Islanders
- Ufko Selected for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tristan Broz, Sergei Murashov Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack F Gabe Perreault Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Posch, Megna, Letestu to Represent Eagles at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Brunet, Dipietro Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Bjornfot & Devine Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Stars Forward Cameron Hughes Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Texas Stars
- Jagger Firkus and Tyson Jugnauth Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Cossa, Leonard and Shine to Participate in 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Forwards Jakob Pelletier, Conor Geekie Named 2026 AHL All-Stars - Syracuse Crunch
- Matt Luff Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- American Hockey League Unveils Rosters for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - AHL
- Kolosov Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 12 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Prepare for Winning Wednesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marjala Magic Seals Big Week with 3-0 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Recall Breazeale, Reassign Edwards to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Recall Defenceman Ben Zloty from Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Erik Gustafsson Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Dropped by Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Beat the Gulls in a Massive 5-3 Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Rallies from Three-Goal Deficiit to Top Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Coughs up Three-Goal Lead in Third, Fall to Ontario 4-3 in a Shootout - Colorado Eagles
- Nyman Nets Another Two Goals in Firebirds' 6-3 Win over Texas Stars - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Jones, Levi Power Amerks to Shutout Win over Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Stars Come up Short against Firebirds - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- League Scoring Leader, Kaliyev, to Represent Belleville at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic
- Senators Edge Rocket 3-2 in Overtime
- Belleville Claims Three of Six Points During Busy Divisional Weekend
- Sens Rally, Force OT in Wild 6-5 Loss to Rochester
- Senators Win Final Battle of Ontario Clash, 6-3