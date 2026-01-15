Canucks Beat the Gulls in a Massive 5-3 Victory

Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks were hot off the heels of a weekend home sweep against the Calgary Wranglers and looked to keep the momentum rolling against the San Diego Gulls tonight.

Jiří Patera made his third consecutive start in the crease, backstopping a newly reinforced Canucks lineup. Elias Pettersson slotted back into the Abbotsford lineup for just his second game of the season, bolstering the blue line. Up front, Jujhar Khaira and Danila Klimovich also returned to the lineup, adding some much-needed offensive strength.

The first period was relatively quiet, with both teams trading a few chances. Abbotsford's best look came when Nils Åman found himself on a partial breakaway, slipping the puck through the legs of Calle Clang, only for it to stop just short of the goal line. The Canucks had an early power play but were unable to capitalize. Late in the frame, the Gulls earned their first man advantage, and Sam Colangelo made it count, firing one home with just over a minute remaining to give San Diego a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.

The pace picked up in the second period. About six minutes in, Jujhar Khaira fired a shot from below the goal line that deflected off a Gulls defender and into the net, tying the game at 1. The deadlock was short-lived, however, as just two minutes later Yidor Sidorov tipped home a point shot from Tristan Luneau to restore San Diego's lead. The Gulls continued to heavily outshoot Abbotsford, but Patera stood tall, keeping the Canucks within one heading into the final frame.

The third period saw the game erupt. Abbotsford struck twice early, starting on the power play-this time making it count. Just nine seconds into the advantage, Ben Berard stickhandled through the slot and snapped a clean shot past Clang, tying the game 3:30 into the period. One minute later, Danila Klimovich and Chase Wouters broke down the wing, with the captain finishing the play to give Abbotsford their first lead of the night.

The Gulls answered back around the 11-minute mark, when Roland McKeown found the back door to knot the game at 3 and reintroduce some adversity for the Canucks. Abbotsford continued to push and was rewarded late, as Khaira tipped home Jett Woo's wide shot to put the Canucks back in front 4-3 with just five minutes remaining.

San Diego pulled Clang for the extra attacker in the final moments, but Lukas Reichel sealed the deal with an empty-net goal, securing a big 5-3 victory for Abbotsford.

The two teams will rematch on Friday, with the Canucks looking to extend their streak to four straight wins.







American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.