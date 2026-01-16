San Diego Gulls Recall Tomas Suchanek from Tulsa
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Tomas Suchanek from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL). In addition, San Diego assigned goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets to Tulsa.
Suchanek, 22 (4/30/03), has posted a 0-0-2 record with a 1.91 goals-against average (GAA) and a .920 save percentage (SV%) in two games for San Diego this season. In 11 games with Tulsa, Suchanek has logged a 3-7-0 record with a 4.39 GAA and a .884 SV%. Suchanek has a career 2.85 GAA, .911 SV%, and three shutouts in 31 AHL games with San Diego. His three shutouts rank tied for third among Gulls goaltenders all-time. At 20 years, seven months and eight days, he became the youngest Gulls goaltender to post a shutout after stopping all 21 shots faced Dec. 8, 2023 at Rockford. He missed the entire 2024-25 season due to a lower body injury.
The 6-2, 181-pound goaltender went 39-38-5 with a 3.44 GAA and .906 SV% in 88 career WHL appearances with Tri-City from 2020-23. Suchanek helped Czechia earn silver at the 2023 World Junior Championship, where he led all goaltenders with a 1.38 GAA and .938 SV% and was named to the WJC All-Star Team. The Prerov, Czechia native also represented his home country at the 2022 World Junior Championship, the 2021 U-18 World Junior Championship and the 2020 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.
Buteyets, 23 (5/29/02), has combined for a 8-10-0 record in 17 appearances this season with San Diego and Tulsa. He is 1-3-0 with the Gulls this season. He won his first career AHL game Nov. 26, 2025 at Tucson while stopping 39-of-42 shots. He made his NHL debut for Anaheim Dec. 3 vs. Utah, stopping 10 shots in relief.
The 6-4, 220-pound goaltender is 7-7-0 with a 3.00 GAA and .913 SV% in 15 games with Tulsa this season. Buteyets appeared in 36 games for the Oilers during the 2024-25 campaign, going 19-13-3 with four shutouts, a 2.82 GAA and .905 SV%. His four shutouts were tied for fourth among ECHL leaders. In five Kelly Cup Playoff games, Buteyets tallied a 2-3-0 record with a 3.03 GAA and .906 SV%.
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Nikita Nesterenko to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Las Vegas Thunder Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls Recall Tomas Suchanek from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- T-Birds Donating 3,000 Hats & Gloves to Springfield Public Schools - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Filip Bystedt Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Seamus Casey to Represent Comets at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - Utica Comets
- Barkey Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz Named 2026 AHL All-Star - Cleveland Monsters
- Kudryavtsev to Represent Canucks at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dmitri Simashev Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Goaltender Carl Lindbom Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tim Washe Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs' Korchinski, Lardis Named to Roster for AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Leading Scorer Quinn Hutson Named AHL All-Star - Bakersfield Condors
- Trio of Amerks Named to American Hockey League North Division All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- League Scoring Leader, Kaliyev, to Represent Belleville at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Belleville Senators
- Wolves' Nadeau, Robidas, Fensore Earn AHL All-Star Nods - Chicago Wolves
- Forward Andre Lee Selected for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Thomas Milic Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Ilya Protas Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport's Cole McWard Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - Bridgeport Islanders
- Ufko Selected for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tristan Broz, Sergei Murashov Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack F Gabe Perreault Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Posch, Megna, Letestu to Represent Eagles at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Brunet, Dipietro Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Bjornfot & Devine Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Stars Forward Cameron Hughes Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Texas Stars
- Jagger Firkus and Tyson Jugnauth Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Cossa, Leonard and Shine to Participate in 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Forwards Jakob Pelletier, Conor Geekie Named 2026 AHL All-Stars - Syracuse Crunch
- Matt Luff Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- American Hockey League Unveils Rosters for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - AHL
- Kolosov Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 12 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Prepare for Winning Wednesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marjala Magic Seals Big Week with 3-0 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Recall Breazeale, Reassign Edwards to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Recall Defenceman Ben Zloty from Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Erik Gustafsson Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Dropped by Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Beat the Gulls in a Massive 5-3 Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Rallies from Three-Goal Deficiit to Top Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Coughs up Three-Goal Lead in Third, Fall to Ontario 4-3 in a Shootout - Colorado Eagles
- Nyman Nets Another Two Goals in Firebirds' 6-3 Win over Texas Stars - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Jones, Levi Power Amerks to Shutout Win over Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Stars Come up Short against Firebirds - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.