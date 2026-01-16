San Diego Gulls Recall Tomas Suchanek from Tulsa

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Tomas Suchanek from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL). In addition, San Diego assigned goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets to Tulsa.

Suchanek, 22 (4/30/03), has posted a 0-0-2 record with a 1.91 goals-against average (GAA) and a .920 save percentage (SV%) in two games for San Diego this season. In 11 games with Tulsa, Suchanek has logged a 3-7-0 record with a 4.39 GAA and a .884 SV%. Suchanek has a career 2.85 GAA, .911 SV%, and three shutouts in 31 AHL games with San Diego. His three shutouts rank tied for third among Gulls goaltenders all-time. At 20 years, seven months and eight days, he became the youngest Gulls goaltender to post a shutout after stopping all 21 shots faced Dec. 8, 2023 at Rockford. He missed the entire 2024-25 season due to a lower body injury.

The 6-2, 181-pound goaltender went 39-38-5 with a 3.44 GAA and .906 SV% in 88 career WHL appearances with Tri-City from 2020-23. Suchanek helped Czechia earn silver at the 2023 World Junior Championship, where he led all goaltenders with a 1.38 GAA and .938 SV% and was named to the WJC All-Star Team. The Prerov, Czechia native also represented his home country at the 2022 World Junior Championship, the 2021 U-18 World Junior Championship and the 2020 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Buteyets, 23 (5/29/02), has combined for a 8-10-0 record in 17 appearances this season with San Diego and Tulsa. He is 1-3-0 with the Gulls this season. He won his first career AHL game Nov. 26, 2025 at Tucson while stopping 39-of-42 shots. He made his NHL debut for Anaheim Dec. 3 vs. Utah, stopping 10 shots in relief.

The 6-4, 220-pound goaltender is 7-7-0 with a 3.00 GAA and .913 SV% in 15 games with Tulsa this season. Buteyets appeared in 36 games for the Oilers during the 2024-25 campaign, going 19-13-3 with four shutouts, a 2.82 GAA and .905 SV%. His four shutouts were tied for fourth among ECHL leaders. In five Kelly Cup Playoff games, Buteyets tallied a 2-3-0 record with a 3.03 GAA and .906 SV%.







