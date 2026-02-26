Tucson Tips Gulls in OT

The San Diego Gulls pick up a standings point but f all 2-1 in overtime to the Tucson Roadrunners tonight from Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls' record now stands at 23-16- 7-4.

Ryan Carpenter netted his 12th goal of the season and has points in three of his last four games (3-2=5). Carpenter now sits one goal shy of 100 for his AHL career while his 12-18=30 points rank third among all Gulls skaters.

Justin Bailey tallied his 12th assist of the season. Bailey's 17-12) points are good for fourth most among Gulls skaters.

Calle Clang stopped 26-of-28 shots.

The Gulls begin a three-game road trip this weekend with a pair of games against the Texas Stars this Friday and Saturday night (5 p .m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES 

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Justin Bailey

On the team's performance their last few games

We're doing a lot of good things. We had the lead for majority of that game. Obviously, the ice wasn't great for either team, so there wasn't a lot of plays to be made. I thought we did a good job of controlling the game up until they scored. Obviously, it's frustrating coming back from the road trip with them being right below us in the standings. We knew the importance of the game. At the end of the day, it's better, I guess, now than later, but at the same time, we can't be blowing leads like that. It's been a trend that that we're aware of. Obviously, we're trying to clean that up, but I guess the beauty of the game is we got two big ones on the road this weekend. We go in there, handle business and kind of put this one in the past.

On his assist on Ryan Carpenter's goal

Anytime you know the ice isn't great, you try to simplify. And I think we did. I think we managed pucks well, we got pucks deep. I've been playing with [Ryan] Carpenter for a long time and obviously it's great playing with [Matthew] Phillips as well. So hopefully keep that chemistry together.

On what the group wants to accomplish in their upcoming games

I think just identifying what makes us successful. Playing with pace right from the get-go, playing with physicality right from the get-go. You look at the start of the season, the first half, we're playing a lot of games, coming from behind victories, kind of that team that you kind of have to kill, and you can't leave around hanging. And now, you zoom out and you look at the last month, and we've been the team that's had the lead two, three goals in the third so I think just identifying when we have the lead. Go into Texas and play our game, stick to what we know works, and the results will come after that.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's game

It wasn't a very pretty hockey game. The puck was bouncing all over the place and when it's like that, you got to defer to a really simple game. I felt like first period we managed it real well and then I felt like in the second for a while, we got off the rails. Back-and-forth a little in the third. But certainly, we can play better than that.

On losing the lead tonight

We know how to play with the lead. We know how to play from behind. You play whatever games in front of you, and I think that you know for us, that's such a tight game. You're just focused on the next play. The difference in the margins are so slim and we gave them that big opportunity for the goal late in the game. I felt like we gave them momentum throughout, we iced the puck right before that and I just felt like there was opportunity for us to be better.

On the upcoming road trip

Texas is a really strong team there. They're really hot right now, and they're pressuring everywhere. We're in a moment where we've really got to hang together here and be able to push forward, because we're going through a little bit of adversity. We'll come out on the other side.







