Capitals Loan Sonny Milano to Bears

Published on February 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have loaned forward Sonny Milano to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Milano, 29, has skated in 31 games with the Capitals this season, scoring eight points (4g, 4a). He appeared in only three games during an injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign, but in his first year with Washington in 2022-23, Milano scored a career-best 15 goals and compiled 23 points in 49 games. He started that season with Hershey, posting three points (2g, 1a) in five games.

The native of Massapequa, New York enjoyed his best NHL season with the Anaheim Ducks in 2021-22, scoring 34 points (14g, 20a) in 66 games. Milano, who was selected 16th overall by Columbus in 2014, has appeared in 344 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Ducks, and Capitals, scoring 145 points (66g, 79a).

While in the American Hockey League, Milano won the Calder Cup in 2016 in his rookie campaign with the Lake Erie Monsters. After posting 31 points (14g, 17a) in 54 regular-season games, Milano added eight points (4g, 4a) in 17 playoff games as the Monsters swept Hershey in the Calder Cup Finals to win the title.

In total, Milano has played 171 career AHL games with Springfield, Lake Erie/Cleveland, San Diego, and Hershey, recording 118 points (47g, 71a).

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET at the BMO Center. Hershey returns home to host the Charlotte Checkers on Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hometown Heroes: First Responders Night, featuring first responders-themed activities throughout the evening, and American Sentry Solar Yard Flag Night, where the first 6,000 fans in attendance will receive a yard flag, courtesy of American Sentry Solar.







