Condors Rally on Ranch for Overtime Win

Published on February 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (28-16-8, 64pts) rallied from three goals down to knock off the Colorado Eagles (31-12-6, 69pts), 4-3 on Wednesday. James Hamblin had three points (2g-1a) on the night, including the overtime game-winner. It was the Condors second three-goal comeback in their last four games.

For the second straight night, Colorado took a 1-0 lead on the power play, as a point shot found the back of the net at 13:44. The Eagles would jump ahead 2-0 on a scramble in front four minutes latter.

A fortunate bounce made it 3-0 Eagles in the second frame at 9:38. Bakersfield went shorthanded with two minutes left and was able to score shorthanded as Hamblin (19th) raced the clock on a breakaway to make it 3-1 with 12 seconds to go.

Atro Leppanen (7th) scored for the fourth straight game in the third period to bring the Condors within one. Roby Jarventie (16th) redirected a Hamblin dish with the extra attacker to tie the game at 3-3 with just over a minute remaining.

Hamblin (20th) had a give-and-go in overtime to complete the rally at:31 of overtime. It was the Condors sixth overtime winner of the season.

Hamblin leads the Condors in goals since January 1 with 12. His first of the night was his fourth shorthanded goal, which is tied for the league lead. Overall, it was the Condors ninth shorthanded goal, most in the AHL.

Calvin Pickard made his first start in the AHL since November 4, 2023. He stopped 33 of 36. Max Jones had two assists.

The Condors wrap up the road trip in Coachella Valley and Ontario on Saturday and Sunday. Bakersfield's next home game is Field Trip Day against Colorado on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m.







