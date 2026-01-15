Goaltender Carl Lindbom Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
Henderson - The American Hockey League announced today, January 15, that Silver Knights goaltender Carl Lindbom will represent the Pacific Division at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by BMO, at BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois.
Lindbom, 22, earns his first career All-Star selection. He will participate in the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on February 10 and the AHL All-Star Challenge on February 11.
A seventh-round pick of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021, Lindbom is in his second AHL season with the Silver Knights. The native of Stockholm, Sweden has posted a 6-3-3 record with two shutouts in 12 appearances with Henderson this season. His 2.08 goals-against average ranks fourth among all AHL goaltenders, as does his .926 save percentage. He has given up two goals or fewer in eight of his 12 outings.
Lindbom is also 2-4-2 in eight NHL appearances with the Golden Knights this season, making his NHL debut on October 26 against the Tampa Bay Lightning and earning his first victory on November 29 against the San Jose Sharks.
"Carl has continued to build on his success with Henderson from last year with a great first part of his AHL season," said Head Coach Ryan Craig. "Not only is he helping us to win games in Henderson, but this season he is also contributing at the NHL level. It is a tremendous honor and well-deserved recognition that he is growing into one of the top goaltenders in this league."
The 6-foot-1 goaltender ranked second among all rookie goaltenders in wins, goals-against average, and save percentage in 2024-25. He has earned a 24-18-5 record in 48 career AHL appearances, with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.
Lindbom becomes the first goaltender to represent the Silver Knights at the All-Star Classic. He joins past Silver Knights All-Star participants Brayden Pachal (2022-23), who attended in place of injured defenseman Daniil Miromanov, and Grigori Denisenko (2023-24, 2024-25), who attended in place of injured Adam Cracknell in 2024 and injured Tanner Laczynski in 2025.
Lindbom was recalled by the Golden Knights on January 9 and is currently on the Vegas roster.
The AHL All-Star Skills Competition on February 10 (5:00 p.m. PT) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the AHL All-Star Challenge on February 11 (5:00 p.m. PT), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of eight minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a final eight-minute, 3-on-3 game.
For ticket information, fans can visit icehogs.com/asc26.
