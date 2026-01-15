Thomas Milic Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Roster

Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League announced today Manitoba Moose goaltender Thomas Milic has been named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by BMO.

This year's showcase takes place at BMO Center in Rockford, Ill., from Tuesday, Feb. 10 to Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Milic, 22, holds an 8-4-2 record, supported by a 2.57 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and one shutout in 15 appearances this season. The Coquitlam, B.C. product made his NHL debut with the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 28 against the Carolina Hurricanes and appeared in three games with the Jets. Milic has played in 69 career AHL games while posting a 32-25-7 record with a 2.91 GAA, .893 SV% and two shutouts.

Milic's participation in the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic is the latest in a long list of accolades for the netminder. During his professional career, the netminder has earned player of the week honours in the AHL and ECHL. Milic also participated in the 2024 ECHL All-Star Game, was named to the 2023 CHL and WHL First All-Star Teams and was a 2022 WHL Second Team All-Star.

Milic was a fifth round pick, 151st overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Thomas Milic

Goaltender -- catches L

Born April 14, 2003 -- Coquitlam, B.C.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 175

The Moose continue their road trip tomorrow night against the Laval Rocket. Coverage on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV on FloHockey gets rolling at 5:45 p.m. CT.

