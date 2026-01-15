Barkey Named to AHL All-Star Classic
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - Denver Barkey has been selected for the AHL All-Star Classic, presented by BMO, which will take place February 10-11 in Rockford, Ill.
Barkey, 20, is in his rookie season of professional hockey. With the Phantoms this season, the Newmarket, ONT native has scored nine goals with seven assists for 16 points in 26 games played. He has also played in 11 games with the Philadelphia Flyers scoring one goal with two assists.
The energetic and tenacious 5'10" winger has thrived and impressed in his debut season and recently scored his first NHL goal with the Philadelphia Flyers on January 3 in a win at the Edmonton Oilers rushing all the way down ice to do it. Barkey made his NHL debut on December 20 at the New York Rangers. He has also excelled with the Phantoms with milestones including his first pro goal on October 18 at Cleveland, a massive four-point performance on November 5 at Bridgeport and a two-goal game on November 14 against Springfield.
The youngster joined the pro ranks after captaining the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League to a Memorial Cup title. Barkey was a round 3 selection of the Flyers in 2023. He becomes the 17th Lehigh Valley player to be named for the AHL All-Star Classic and is only the fourth rookie joining Morgan Frost, Ronnie Attard and Samu Tuomaala. Barkey becomes the second player to receive the honor at only 20 years old joining Morgan Frost.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms Named to AHL All-Star Classic
2026 - Denver Barkey (Rockford, IL)
2025 - Olle Lycksell (Coachella Valley, CA)
2024 - Samu Tuomaala (San Jose, CA)
2023 - Ronnie Attard, Tyson Foerster, Cam York (Laval, PQ)
2020 - Morgan Frost (Ontario, CA)
2019 - Greg Carey, Colin McDonald (Springfield, MA)
2018 - T.J. Brennan, Danick Martel, Oskar Lindblom (Utica, NY)
2017 - T.J. Brennan, Taylor Leier, Jordan Weal (Lehigh Valley, PA)
2016 - Nick Cousins, Anthony Stolarz (Syracuse, NY)
2015 - Brandon Manning (Utica, NY)
