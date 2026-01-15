Matt Luff Named to AHL All-Star Classic
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League has announced the rosters for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO. The Thunderbirds will be represented in Rockford, Ill., by veteran winger Matt Luff.
Luff, 28, has enjoyed a career season with the T-Birds, leading the club in goals (12), assists (18), and points (30) through 29 games played. He also has skated in five NHL games with the T-Birds' NHL affiliate, the St. Louis Blues, producing a goal in his time with St. Louis.
Since joining the Thunderbirds in November of 2024, Luff has produced 75 points (30g, 45a) in 79 games with Springfield and is on pace to set career highs across several offensive categories this season.
Originally from Oakville, Ont., Luff has enjoyed a productive 10-year professional career despite going undrafted. He has skated in 111 career NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings, Nashville Predators, and Blues, posting 28 points (16g, 12a). In 308 career AHL games, Luff has posted 242 points (99g, 143a) with Ontario, Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, Charlotte, and Springfield.
Luff joins 11 of his peers from the AHL's Atlantic Division at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO. The 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, Feb. 10 (8 ET/7 CT) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.
In the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (8 ET/7 CT), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of eight minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a final eight-minute, 3-on-3 game. For ticket information, fans can visit icehogs.com/asc26.
The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO also includes the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (noon ET/11 CT), highlighted by the inductions of the Class of 2026 - Chris Bourque, Alexandre Giroux, Jim Wiemer, and Wendell Young- into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame.
Luff and the T-Birds next take to home ice on Monday, Jan. 19, for a 3:05 p.m. matinee against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).
