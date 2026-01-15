Jagger Firkus and Tyson Jugnauth Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Roster

PALM DESERT, CA - The American Hockey League announced today that Firebirds' forward Jagger Firkus and defenseman Tyson Jugnauth have been selected to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, taking place February 10-11, in Rockford, IL.

Firkus, 21, is in his second season in the AHL and is scoring at a point a game pace, recording 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 34 games this year. The Irma, AB native leads the Firebirds in points and ranks in the top 10 in the league in scoring. Firkus was selected in the second round by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft (35th overall).

Jugnauth is in his first season with Coachella Valley and becomes the third Firebirds' rookie to be named to an AHL All-Star Classic roster (Jani Nyman - 2025 and Ryker Evans - 2023). The 21-year-old ranks third among defenseman in the AHL in scoring, recording 25 points (4 goals, 21 assists) through the first 34 games of the season. Jugnauth, the reigning Western Hockey League defenseman of the year, was drafted by the Kraken in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft (100th overall).

The duo becomes the fifth and sixth Firebirds to be named to an AHL All-Star Classic roster, joining Jani Nyman (2025), Cale Fleury (2025), Max McCormick (2023, 2024), and Ryker Evans (2023).

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO includes the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, February 10, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, February 11 and the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening. The Skills Competition pits the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. The All-Star Challenge is a round-robin, 3-on-3 tournament among the four divisions to determine the All-Star champions. For ticket information, fans can visit icehogs.com/asc26.







