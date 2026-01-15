Jagger Firkus and Tyson Jugnauth Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Roster
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
PALM DESERT, CA - The American Hockey League announced today that Firebirds' forward Jagger Firkus and defenseman Tyson Jugnauth have been selected to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, taking place February 10-11, in Rockford, IL.
Firkus, 21, is in his second season in the AHL and is scoring at a point a game pace, recording 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 34 games this year. The Irma, AB native leads the Firebirds in points and ranks in the top 10 in the league in scoring. Firkus was selected in the second round by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft (35th overall).
Jugnauth is in his first season with Coachella Valley and becomes the third Firebirds' rookie to be named to an AHL All-Star Classic roster (Jani Nyman - 2025 and Ryker Evans - 2023). The 21-year-old ranks third among defenseman in the AHL in scoring, recording 25 points (4 goals, 21 assists) through the first 34 games of the season. Jugnauth, the reigning Western Hockey League defenseman of the year, was drafted by the Kraken in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft (100th overall).
The duo becomes the fifth and sixth Firebirds to be named to an AHL All-Star Classic roster, joining Jani Nyman (2025), Cale Fleury (2025), Max McCormick (2023, 2024), and Ryker Evans (2023).
The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO includes the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, February 10, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, February 11 and the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening. The Skills Competition pits the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. The All-Star Challenge is a round-robin, 3-on-3 tournament among the four divisions to determine the All-Star champions. For ticket information, fans can visit icehogs.com/asc26.
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026
- T-Birds Donating 3,000 Hats & Gloves to Springfield Public Schools - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Filip Bystedt Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Seamus Casey to Represent Comets at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - Utica Comets
- Barkey Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz Named 2026 AHL All-Star - Cleveland Monsters
- Kudryavtsev to Represent Canucks at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dmitri Simashev Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Goaltender Carl Lindbom Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tim Washe Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs' Korchinski, Lardis Named to Roster for AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Leading Scorer Quinn Hutson Named AHL All-Star - Bakersfield Condors
- Trio of Amerks Named to American Hockey League North Division All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- League Scoring Leader, Kaliyev, to Represent Belleville at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Belleville Senators
- Wolves' Nadeau, Robidas, Fensore Earn AHL All-Star Nods - Chicago Wolves
- Forward Andre Lee Selected for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Thomas Milic Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Ilya Protas Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport's Cole McWard Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - Bridgeport Islanders
- Ufko Selected for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tristan Broz, Sergei Murashov Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack F Gabe Perreault Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Posch, Megna, Letestu to Represent Eagles at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Brunet, Dipietro Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Bjornfot & Devine Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Stars Forward Cameron Hughes Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Texas Stars
- Jagger Firkus and Tyson Jugnauth Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Cossa, Leonard and Shine to Participate in 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Forwards Jakob Pelletier, Conor Geekie Named 2026 AHL All-Stars - Syracuse Crunch
- Matt Luff Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- American Hockey League Unveils Rosters for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - AHL
- Kolosov Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 12 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Prepare for Winning Wednesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marjala Magic Seals Big Week with 3-0 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Recall Breazeale, Reassign Edwards to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Recall Defenceman Ben Zloty from Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Erik Gustafsson Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Dropped by Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Beat the Gulls in a Massive 5-3 Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Rallies from Three-Goal Deficiit to Top Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Coughs up Three-Goal Lead in Third, Fall to Ontario 4-3 in a Shootout - Colorado Eagles
- Nyman Nets Another Two Goals in Firebirds' 6-3 Win over Texas Stars - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Jones, Levi Power Amerks to Shutout Win over Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Stars Come up Short against Firebirds - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Coachella Valley Firebirds Stories
- Jagger Firkus and Tyson Jugnauth Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Roster
- Nyman Nets Another Two Goals in Firebirds' 6-3 Win over Texas Stars
- Firebirds Mount Another Multi-Goal Comeback in Win over Texas Stars
- Firebirds Use Three-Goal Second Period to Overcome Silver Knights
- Firebirds Down Silver Knights on Pride Night, 3-2