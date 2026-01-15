Bjornfot & Devine Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The AHL today announced that Checkers defenseman Tobias Bjornfot and forward Jack Devine have been named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO.

This marks the first AHL All-Star selection for both players and the ninth time in franchise history that the Checkers have had multiple players selected to the AHL All-Star Classic.

Bjornfot, 24, has posted seven points (1g, 6a) in 22 games this season. The 22nd overall pick in the 2019 draft, he has 56 points (15g, 41a) in 181 career AHL games and has spent the last two seasons with Charlotte. The Swedish blue liner has also appeared in 134 NHL games and has been on recall with the Panthers since Jan. 4.

Devine, 22, has notched 24 points (11g, 13a) in 29 games this season and is tied for the team lead in both assists and points. A seventh-round pick by Florida in 2022, Devine also ranks as one of the league's top rookies - currently sitting tied for seventh in goals, tied for 10th in assists and tied for eighth in points. The Illinois native - who made his NHL debut this season and appeared six games for Florida - joined the Checkers at the end of last season, recording two points (0g, 2a) in three regular-season games and five points (2g, 3a) in seven postseason games.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO will take place in Rockford, IL, and consists of the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.