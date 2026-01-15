Tristan Broz, Sergei Murashov Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Tristan Broz and goaltender Sergei Murashov have been named to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO in Rockford, Illinois.

Broz leads Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with 13 goals and 26 points. His 13 goals are tied for the third-most among Atlantic Division skaters. Broz has also experienced a recent surge in production, gathering six points (3G-3A) in the Penguins' last three games.

The 23-year-old from Bloomington, Minnesota was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round (58) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Murashov is 13-4-0 this season and 25-7-0 in his AHL career after posting a career-best 36 saves in the team's win on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at Providence. The 21-year-old ranks third among all AHL goalies with 2.03 goals against average and .927 save percentage. Both figures lead all AHL rookies.

A native of Yaroslavl, Russia, Murashov was drafted by Pittsburgh in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Previous Penguins goalies named to an AHL All-Star Classic are Dany Sabourin (2006), John Curry (2011), Jeff Zatkoff (2015), Matt Murray (2016), Tristan Jarry (2017), Casey DeSmith (2018) and Joel Blomqvist (2024).

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic consists of the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, Feb. 10 and the AHL All-Star Challenge, a 3-on-3 tournament played between rosters formed from the league's four divisions on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 32 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star. Full rosters can be found here.

