Tristan Broz, Sergei Murashov Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Tristan Broz and goaltender Sergei Murashov have been named to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO in Rockford, Illinois.
Broz leads Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with 13 goals and 26 points. His 13 goals are tied for the third-most among Atlantic Division skaters. Broz has also experienced a recent surge in production, gathering six points (3G-3A) in the Penguins' last three games.
The 23-year-old from Bloomington, Minnesota was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round (58) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
Murashov is 13-4-0 this season and 25-7-0 in his AHL career after posting a career-best 36 saves in the team's win on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at Providence. The 21-year-old ranks third among all AHL goalies with 2.03 goals against average and .927 save percentage. Both figures lead all AHL rookies.
A native of Yaroslavl, Russia, Murashov was drafted by Pittsburgh in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Previous Penguins goalies named to an AHL All-Star Classic are Dany Sabourin (2006), John Curry (2011), Jeff Zatkoff (2015), Matt Murray (2016), Tristan Jarry (2017), Casey DeSmith (2018) and Joel Blomqvist (2024).
The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic consists of the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, Feb. 10 and the AHL All-Star Challenge, a 3-on-3 tournament played between rosters formed from the league's four divisions on Wednesday, Feb. 11.
Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 32 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star. Full rosters can be found here.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting
Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
Fans can download the team's full slate of games at 2025-26-WBS-Schedule.pdf.
Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
