Postava Notches First AHL Shutout in Griffins' Victory over Milwaukee

Published on January 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins' Austin Watson and Michael Postava on game night

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins' Austin Watson and Michael Postava on game night(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, Michal Postava recorded his first AHL shutout and tallied 10 saves to put the Grand Rapids Griffins back in the win column.

The Griffins notched their 30th win of the season to improve their league-best record to 30-3-2-1 (63 pts.) through 36 games, and grabbed their 120th all-time victory over the Admirals, which is the most against any foe. Carson Bantle potted the game-winner for his third of the season, and Sheldon Dries bagged his 150th AHL goal. John Leonard registered his 13th assist of the campaign to extend his point streak to three games.

At 8:20 in the opening period, Grand Rapids notched a chance when Leonard threw one from below the goal line to Alex Kannok Leipert in the right circle, and he tried to pop it in, but was stopped by Matthew Murray. The Griffins ultimately opened scoring with 36 seconds to go when William Lagesson centered one toward the net, and Bantle got a skate on it to deflect it past Murray.

Grand Rapids made it 2-0 with 8:06 left in the second frame while on the power play. Nate Danielson snapped a one-timer at the net from the left circle, and Dries potted the rebound on the doorstep. The Griffins notched 13 shots in the slate, while holding Milwaukee to just two.

The Griffins nearly extended their lead to three when Shai Buium put one ahead for Dominik Shine in the neutral zone, and he skated down on a breakaway where he tried to punch it in at 9:30, but Murray shut the door. With 2:17 on the clock Murray went to the bench, but Milwaukee couldn't capitalize with an extra attacker and the Griffins came away with the 2-0 victory.

Notes

Austin Watson skated in his 850th pro game.

The Griffins improved to 22-0 when scoring the game's first goal.

Highlights

Interviews

Photo Gallery

Game Center

Milwaukee 0 0 0 - 0

Grand Rapids 1 1 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Bantle 3 (Lagesson, Lombardi), 19:24. Penalties-Lagesson Gr (high-sticking), 3:07; Element Mil (boarding), 12:29.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Dries 12 (Danielson, Leonard), 11:53 (PP). Penalties-Rychlovský Gr (interference), 5:52; Wiesblatt Mil (slashing), 11:20.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Marino Mil (tripping), 5:55; Wiesblatt Mil (roughing), 10:00; Shine Gr (roughing), 10:00.

Shots on Goal-Milwaukee 4-2-4-10. Grand Rapids 11-14-4-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Milwaukee 0 / 2; Grand Rapids 1 / 3.

Goalies-Milwaukee, Murray 10-10-2 (29 shots-27 saves). Grand Rapids, Postava 6-1-0 (10 shots-10 saves).

A-10,834

Three Stars

1. GR Postava (SO,W, 10 saves) 2. GR Bantle (game winner) 3. GR Dries (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 30-3-2-1 (63 pts.) / Wed., Jan. 21 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Milwaukee: 16-16-2-1 (35 pts.) / Wed., Jan. 21 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. CST

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.