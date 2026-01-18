Islanders Edge Thunderbirds 4-1, Extend Win Streak to Four Wins
Published on January 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Bridgeport, CT - In the midst of a season-long three-game winning streak, the Bridgeport Islanders continued their winning ways in a 3-1 Sound Tiger Saturday win over the Springfield Thunderbirds.
The Islanders opened the scoring 6:37 into play thanks to Daylan Kuefler, who scooped up a loose puck behind the Springfield net and wrapped it around for his fourth of the season.
Springfield answered 49 seconds into the second period as Michael Peca wristed his seventh goal of the season. It was a prompt response from Cam Berg 2:57 into the middle frame that re-gave Bridgeport the advantage as he sniped home his sixth of the season.
Adam Beckman cemented the victory with 1:15 remaining in the third period, sending his 12th of the season the length of the ice for an empty netter, followed by Liukas' fourth with six seconds remaining.
The Islanders cap off their weekend with a matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Monday at 1 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena. Ticket information can be found at bridgeportislanders.com.
Notes
Bridgeport is 13-8-1-1 games in which they scored first and have won nine of their past eleven games when doing so.
Kuefler's goal extended his point streak to a career-high four games. The Islanders are 8-1-1-1 when Kuefler gets on the scoresheet and 3-1-0-0 when he scores.
Berg's goal snapped a 14-game stretch without a tally. The Islanders are 1-5-0-0 when Berg scores this season.
Beckman's empty-net goal extended his point streak to five games, his longest of the season.
Marshall Warren's assist marked his fifth point in last six games, marking the third time this season that Warren has tallied five or more points in six games.
The Islanders improve to 5-1-0-1 in games in which Eetu Liukas records a point.
The Islanders improve to 5-2-0-0 in games in which Travis Mitchell records a point.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
