Ads Stifled by Grand Rapids
Published on January 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Grand Rapids, MI - The Milwaukee Admirals were held to 10 shots on goal as they lost to the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-0 Saturday at Van Andel Arena.
Milwaukee was limited to just 10 shots on goal. That is the lowest total by a team in the American Hockey League this season. Abbotsford had just 11 shots in game on Nov. 7, 2025.
The loss was Milwaukee's second in a row and the Griffins snapped a three-game winless skid (0-2-1-0).
Grand Rapids scored the first goal of the game with just:36 remaining in the opening period. William Lagesson sent a pass from the left circle to the front of the Admirals goal and the puck caromed into the net off the skate of Griffins forward Carson Bantle.
Griffins center Sheldon Dries scored a power play goal at 11:53 of the second period to give Grand Rapids a 2-0 lead. Grand Rapids outshot the Admirals 14-2 in the second frame. The two shots was a season-low in a period for the Admirals.
Admirals goalie Matt Murray stopped 27 shots in the loss.
The Admirals visit Grand Rapids once again Wed., Jan. 21. Milwaukee will return to Historic UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to host the Iowa Wild Sat., Jan. 24.
