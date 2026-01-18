Wranglers Fall 5-1 to Bakersfield

Published on January 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Wranglers fell 5-1 to the Bakersfield Condors at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday night, with Aydar Suniev providing the lone Calgary marker.

The visitors struck early, as Seth Griffith opened the scoring before Max Jones doubled the lead on the powerplay..

Calgary answered back with some life on the man advantage, as Suniev buried his fourth powerplay goal of the season.

Off a clean win in the right circle, Carter King fed Suniev, who snapped it past Connor Ungar to cut the deficit.

Bakersfield regained control in the middle frame.

James Hamblin restored a two-goal cushion, adding a shorthanded tally that swung momentum back to the Condors.

Roby Jarventie capped the period, making it 5-1 heading into the third.

The final 20 minutes were scoreless, with Bakersfield locking things down defensively to see out the win and take the two points.

The Wranglers will look for a response when they face the Condors again on Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. MT.







