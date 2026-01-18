Comets Back in the Win Column, Blank Amerks 3-0

Utica, NY - The Comets hosted the Rochester Americans on Saturday night and prevailed with a 3-0 victory.

The Comets headed to an early power play when Rochester defenseman Isaac Belliveau was called for cross-checking just 45 seconds into the game, but the Comets were unable to capitalize on the ensuing man advantage. The Amerks would be awarded a power play of their own just moments later when Jonathan Gruden was called for holding, but Utica killed it off with ease. The Comets went back on the penalty kill about halfway through the period, but they would find the first tally of the game when Angus Crookshank won a race to a loose puck at center, skated in on a breakaway, and beat Amerks' netminder Scott Ratzlaff for his ninth of the year to make it 1-0 at 10:16. It was the first shorthanded goal Rochester had allowed this season and the sixth shorthanded goal of the year for Utica.

After Rochester forward Trevor Kuntar was called for tripping late in the first, the Comets started the second period with another opportunity on the power play and would not be denied this time as Dennis Cholowski fed Brian Halonen who hammered a one-timer past Scott Ratzlaff on his team-leading 10th of the year to make it 2-0 just 50 seconds into the period. Xavier Parent picked up the secondary assist. The Comets carried the play for much of the second period and nearly made it 3-0 later in the frame when Brian Halonen deflected a shot from Mikael Diotte which clanked off the near post and stayed out.

The Comets locked it down in the third period, coming up huge defensively and killing off a 5-on-3 power play for Rochester. They held the Amerks to seven shots in the third period and Jakub Malek turned aside all 20 shots he faced in the game in route to his second consecutive shutout. Ryan Schmelzer added an empty-net goal late in third to seal the 3-0 win for Utica.

The Comets outshot the Amerks 24-20, while going 1-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

