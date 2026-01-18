Comets Back in the Win Column, Blank Amerks 3-0
Published on January 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Comets hosted the Rochester Americans on Saturday night and prevailed with a 3-0 victory.
The Comets headed to an early power play when Rochester defenseman Isaac Belliveau was called for cross-checking just 45 seconds into the game, but the Comets were unable to capitalize on the ensuing man advantage. The Amerks would be awarded a power play of their own just moments later when Jonathan Gruden was called for holding, but Utica killed it off with ease. The Comets went back on the penalty kill about halfway through the period, but they would find the first tally of the game when Angus Crookshank won a race to a loose puck at center, skated in on a breakaway, and beat Amerks' netminder Scott Ratzlaff for his ninth of the year to make it 1-0 at 10:16. It was the first shorthanded goal Rochester had allowed this season and the sixth shorthanded goal of the year for Utica.
After Rochester forward Trevor Kuntar was called for tripping late in the first, the Comets started the second period with another opportunity on the power play and would not be denied this time as Dennis Cholowski fed Brian Halonen who hammered a one-timer past Scott Ratzlaff on his team-leading 10th of the year to make it 2-0 just 50 seconds into the period. Xavier Parent picked up the secondary assist. The Comets carried the play for much of the second period and nearly made it 3-0 later in the frame when Brian Halonen deflected a shot from Mikael Diotte which clanked off the near post and stayed out.
The Comets locked it down in the third period, coming up huge defensively and killing off a 5-on-3 power play for Rochester. They held the Amerks to seven shots in the third period and Jakub Malek turned aside all 20 shots he faced in the game in route to his second consecutive shutout. Ryan Schmelzer added an empty-net goal late in third to seal the 3-0 win for Utica.
The Comets outshot the Amerks 24-20, while going 1-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
The Comets are back home next Sunday at 3 pm against Syracuse for the Kid's Takeover Game. For tickets or more information, fans can visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.
American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026
- Iowa Falls 5-4 to Texas in Country Night Thriller - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Exact Revenge on Hartford, Win 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Cleveland Defeated 5-0 in Providence - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Come up Empty-Handed in Utica - Rochester Americans
- Blumel, DiPietro Help P-Bruins Blank Monsters - Providence Bruins
- Ads Stifled by Grand Rapids - Milwaukee Admirals
- T-Birds Offense Dries up in Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Early Hole Too Much to Overcome as Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders Edge Thunderbirds 4-1, Extend Win Streak to Four Wins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comets Back in the Win Column, Blank Amerks 3-0 - Utica Comets
- Cristall Caps 4-3 OT Comeback Win for Bears over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- DiVincentiis Shutout Lifts Moose at Laval - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Snag Point, Fall in OT to Bears - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Fall 5-1 to Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- McDonald Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- New York Rangers Assign D Connor Mackey to Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Recall Luke Cavallin from Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Syracuse, Game 37 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Gulls Blank Canucks, 1-0 - San Diego Gulls
- The Canucks Fall, 1-0, to the San Diego Gulls - Abbotsford Canucks
- Roadrunners Extend Win Streak to Five with 4-2 Victory over Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Topped by Tucson, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utica Comets Stories
- Comets Back in the Win Column, Blank Amerks 3-0
- Two Late Strikes Power Crunch Past Comets, 5-2
- Seamus Casey to Represent Comets at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO
- Comets, Save of the Day Foundation More Than Double Last Year's "Sock Toss" Total
- Comets Fall 4-2 in Bridgeport to Islanders