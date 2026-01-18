Cleveland Defeated 5-0 in Providence
Published on January 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
PROVIDENCE, RI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Providence Bruins (26-8-1-0) 5-0 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. With the loss, the Monsters are now 17-13-4-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Providence scored twice in the opening frame with goals from Riley Tufte at 4:58 and Matìj Blümel at 16:33 to send Cleveland into the first intermission down 2-0. The Bruins tacked on a tally from Fabian Lysell at 12:27 of the second period to make the score 3-0 after 40 minutes of play. Providence added markers from Brett Harrison at 7:39 and Blümel at 16:49 in the third period bringing the final score to 5-0.
Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 25 saves in defeat while Providence's Michael DiPietro made 21 saves for the win.
The Monsters have a rematch with the Providence Bruins on Sunday, January 18, at 3:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Follow the game with full coverage on WTAM 1100, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 0 - - 0
PRO 2 1 2 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 21 0/1 4/5 14 min / 7 inf
PRO 30 1/5 1/1 16 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Fedotov L 25 5 12-9-3
PRO DiPietro W 21 0 15-5-0
Cleveland Record: 17-13-4-1, 5th North Division
Providence Record: 26-8-1-0, 2nd Atlantic Division
