Cleveland Defeated 5-0 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Providence Bruins (26-8-1-0) 5-0 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. With the loss, the Monsters are now 17-13-4-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Providence scored twice in the opening frame with goals from Riley Tufte at 4:58 and Matìj Blümel at 16:33 to send Cleveland into the first intermission down 2-0. The Bruins tacked on a tally from Fabian Lysell at 12:27 of the second period to make the score 3-0 after 40 minutes of play. Providence added markers from Brett Harrison at 7:39 and Blümel at 16:49 in the third period bringing the final score to 5-0.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 25 saves in defeat while Providence's Michael DiPietro made 21 saves for the win.

The Monsters have a rematch with the Providence Bruins on Sunday, January 18, at 3:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Follow the game with full coverage on WTAM 1100, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 0 - - 0

PRO 2 1 2 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 21 0/1 4/5 14 min / 7 inf

PRO 30 1/5 1/1 16 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov L 25 5 12-9-3

PRO DiPietro W 21 0 15-5-0

Cleveland Record: 17-13-4-1, 5th North Division

Providence Record: 26-8-1-0, 2nd Atlantic Division







