Wolf Pack Lose Third Straight, 6-3 to Islanders

Published on January 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their third straight game on Friday night, 6-3 at the hands of the rival Bridgeport Islanders.

For the fourth straight game, the Wolf Pack surrendered the first goal.

Pierrick Dub? picked up his first point in his Islanders debut just 8:35 into the hockey game. He sprung Julien Gauthier into the offensive zone, where he made a power move to the goal and snuck a shot by Callum Tung to make it 1-0.

The goal was Gauthier's third of the season.

Hunter Drew then extended the lead to 2-0 at 13:27, potting his eighth goal of the season. He took a feed from Marshall Warren just inside the right-wing circle and tacked on the insurance marker.

Drew's second goal of the night made it 3-0 5:26 into the second period. On their second power play of the frame, Warren fired a shot that Tung was able to deny. The rebound came right to Drew, however, and he buried his ninth goal of the season.

38 seconds later, Drew completed the natural hat-trick. This time, he ripped a shot from the right-wing circle over the shoulder of Tung to make it 4-0 at 6:04.

Cam Berg jammed home a rebound at 18:48, making it 5-0. The goal was Berg's seventh goal of the season.

Jaroslav Chmelaø finally got the Wolf Pack on the board 3:13 into the third period. Chmelaø picked up the puck behind the Islanders net and stuffed it by the right pad of Henrik Tikkanen for his seventh goal of the season to make it 5-1

Anton Blidh, in his 500th career AHL game, picked up the primary assist.

Cooper Moore drew the game to 5-2 at 7:03. On a scrambled play in the offensive zone, Brendan Brisson and Moore both went for possession of the puck. Moore got the last touch, beating Tikkanen for his first career AHL goal.

Daniel Walcott made things interesting at 15:38. Walcott drove down the right-wing side of the offensive zone and flipped a backhander towards the net. The backhander clipped a body in front and found its way by Tikkanen to make it 5-3.

The intrigue ended when Liam Foudy hit the empty net, making it 6-3 in the final minute.

The Wolf Pack conclude their back-to-back weekend tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. when they visit the Springfield Thunderbirds. The 2025-26 'I-91 Rivalry' is presented by Braman Pest.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Feb. 7 when the Providence Bruins come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.