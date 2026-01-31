Syracuse Crunch Edged by Laval Rocket, 2-1, in Overtime

Published on January 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch left wing Jakob Pelletier vs. the Laval Rocket

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Eric Payne) Syracuse Crunch left wing Jakob Pelletier vs. the Laval Rocket(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Eric Payne)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Laval Rocket, 2-1, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

After giving up the first goal, Mitchell Chaffee got the Crunch on board late in the first period. The teams remained tied through regulation and went to overtime where Laval scored in the final minute. The loss moves the Crunch to 23-15-3-1 on the season and 2-1-1-1 in the eight-game season series against the Rocket.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 33-of-35 shots. Jacob Fowler earned the win turned aside 20-of-21 between the pipes for the Rocket. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on two opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3.

The Rocket were first on the board 4:15 into the game when Josh Jacobs ripped a slap shot from the right point. The Crunch responded with a goal late in the period. Chaffee tipped a shot from Conor Geekie that was blocked, but he grabbed his own rebound, turned around and scored.

The teams remained tied for the next 44:24 of regulation and went to overtime. Adam Engström potted the game-winner for the Rocket with just 42 seconds remaining in the extra frame.

The Crunch travel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to face the Penguins tomorrow night.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Mitchell Chaffee has eight points (4g, 4a) in five games against the Rocket this season...The Crunch are 1-3 in overtime this season.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.