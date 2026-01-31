Three-Goal First Period Powers Iowa to 3-2 Win over Milwaukee

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild took a three-goal first period lead and held on the rest of the way to defeat the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 at Casey's Center on Friday night. Ben Jones recorded a goal and two assists for Iowa in the win.

Jones opened the scoring with a turnaround shot over Matthew Murray (eight saves) 11:16 into the game with an assist from Riley Heidt.

Iowa doubled the advantage 3:09 later. Jones won a face-off back to Carson Lambos, who set David Spacek up at the right point for a snap shot through Murray.

Dylan Gambrell found Hunter Haight on the back door for a tap-in finish at 15:21 to widen the lead to 3-0.

Iowa outshot Milwaukee 11-6 in the opening 20 minutes. Magnus Chrona (17 saves) replaced Murray in goal after the first period.

Jordan Oesterle hammered a slap shot past a screened Samuel Hlavaj (20 saves) 15:21 into the second period to put Milwaukee on the scoreboard.

The Wild outshot the Admirals 21-15 through two periods.

Cole O'Hara pulled Milwaukee within a goal 1:14 into the final frame, but Hlavaj stopped seven shots in the third period to seal the victory.

Iowa outshot Milwaukee 28-22. The Wild finished 1-for-4 with the man advantage and held the Admirals scoreless on two power plays.

