Three-Goal First Period Powers Iowa to 3-2 Win over Milwaukee
Published on January 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild took a three-goal first period lead and held on the rest of the way to defeat the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 at Casey's Center on Friday night. Ben Jones recorded a goal and two assists for Iowa in the win.
Jones opened the scoring with a turnaround shot over Matthew Murray (eight saves) 11:16 into the game with an assist from Riley Heidt.
Iowa doubled the advantage 3:09 later. Jones won a face-off back to Carson Lambos, who set David Spacek up at the right point for a snap shot through Murray.
Dylan Gambrell found Hunter Haight on the back door for a tap-in finish at 15:21 to widen the lead to 3-0.
Iowa outshot Milwaukee 11-6 in the opening 20 minutes. Magnus Chrona (17 saves) replaced Murray in goal after the first period.
Jordan Oesterle hammered a slap shot past a screened Samuel Hlavaj (20 saves) 15:21 into the second period to put Milwaukee on the scoreboard.
The Wild outshot the Admirals 21-15 through two periods.
Cole O'Hara pulled Milwaukee within a goal 1:14 into the final frame, but Hlavaj stopped seven shots in the third period to seal the victory.
Iowa outshot Milwaukee 28-22. The Wild finished 1-for-4 with the man advantage and held the Admirals scoreless on two power plays.
Iowa and Milwaukee complete their weekend series on Military Appreciation Night, presented by Holt Plumbing, on Saturday at 6 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive specialty playing cards courtesy of Holt Plumbing and WHO News Radio.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
