Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals

Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild (10-25-4-1; 25 pts.) at Milwaukee Admirals (17-17-2-1; 37 pts.)

The Iowa Wild and Milwaukee Admirals meet in the second game of a home-and-home series at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 34-40-10-7 (17-20-4-3 at Iowa, 17-20-6-4 at Milwaukee)

Last Time: Milwaukee prevailed 3-2 over Iowa in overtime in a frigid outdoor game at Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 on Friday night... Hunter Haight and Ryan Sandelin scored for Iowa... Zach L'Heureux scored 1:35 into overtime... Samuel Hlavaj stopped 34-of-37 shots... Matthew Murray turned aside 25-of-27 shots

2024-25: Iowa finished 3-4-1-0 against Milwaukee during the 2024-25 season... Graeme Clarke led the Wild with six points (4-2=6) against the Admirals... Samuel Hlavaj finished 2-1-0 with a 2.66 GAA and 0.910 SV%... Joakim Kemell led Milwaukee with seven points (4-3=7)... Magnus Chrona went 3-1-1 with a 2.61 GAA and 0.912 SV%

TEAM NOTES

SEASON SERIES: Milwaukee has converted on the power play in all three meetings this season (4-for-13)... The Wild are 0-for-7 with the man advantage against the Admirals... Joakim Kemell has scored two game-winning goals for Milwaukee.... Iowa has scored four goals in three games against Milwaukee

PLAY BY PERIOD: Iowa has scored a first period goal in three consecutive games... The Wild have outscored opponents 6-1 over those three games... Iowa has allowed a second period goal in nine games in a row... The Wild have been outshot in the middle frame in five consecutive games

LEADING AFTER TWO: Friday's overtime loss to the Admirals marked the third time this season the Wild lost when leading after two periods... Iowa is 6-2-1 when leading after 40 minutes

RECORD SET

Friday night's matchup against Milwaukee set a new record for the coldest outdoor game in professional hockey history

Puck drop temperatures at the Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic measured -8°F

The previous low temperature for puck drop at an outdoor professional hockey game came at the 2022 Winter Classic (-5.7 °F)

HOT HANDS

Dylan Gambrell is riding a five-game point streak (1-6=7)

Gambrell leads Iowa in points per game (1.00) and is one of two Wild skaters to record two three-point games this season (Ben Gleason)

Gambrell has registered a point in nine of 13 games with Iowa this season

Carson Lambos is riding a three-game point streak (2-1=3)

Ryan Sandelin and Jaxon Nelson have points in back-to-back games

