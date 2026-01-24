Bears Sign Phip Waugh to Professional Tryout

Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have signed defenseman Phip Waugh to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Waugh, 26, joins Hershey from the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates where he has posted four points (2g, 2a) in seven games this season. He also skated in 11 games with the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks while signed to a PTO, logging two assists.

The native of McLean, Virginia played in three games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last season, notching one assist. The 6'4", 206-pound defender has scored 14 points (5g, 9a) in 53 ECHL games with Savannah and Wheeling.

Prior to turning pro, Waugh played three seasons at Mercyhurst University from 2021-24, scoring 19 points (11g, 8a).







