Syracuse Crunch Roll Past Utica Comets, 6-3

Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch center Dylan Duke

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch rolled past the Utica Comets, 6-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Mitchell Chaffee and Matteo Pietroniro each potted one goal and two assists, while Conor Geekie added three helpers. Brendon Furry also contributed a pair of empty-net goals as the Crunch advance to 23-14-2-1 on the season and 7-2-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Comets.

Crunch netminder Brandon Halverson earned the win stopping 34-of-37 shots. Nico Daws turned aside 30-of-34 shots in net for the Comets. The Syracuse power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill shut down 2-of-3 Comets man-advantages.

The Crunch were first on the board 6:40 into the game. Ethan Samson fired a shot from the left point that got blocked, but the puck dropped down for Chaffee to chip in as he came speeding down the right wing. Four minutes later, the team doubled their lead on the power play. Geekie's shot from the left circle slipped past Daws and dropped down behind him in the crease for Ethan Gauthier to jam in.

The Comets stole one back with a power play goal of their own at the 5:02 mark of the middle frame. After a scramble in front of the net, Shane Lachance was eventually able to poke the puck five-hole. Syracuse responded with a pair of back-to-back goals to build up a three-goal lead. At 7:14, Pietroniro sniped a shot from the left circle. Two minutes later, Gabriel Szturz centered the puck from beyond the goal line for Dylan Duke to score with a close-range one-timer. Utica added another one late in the period during a 2-on-1 rush. Ryan Schmelzer skated the puck down the right wing before sending a cross-slot pass for Brian Halonen to one-time in.

Utica pulled back within one just 20 seconds into the third period. Seamus Casey picked up a rebound, wrapped around the back of the net and sent the puck out for Halonen to score his second of the night. Syracuse never lost their lead and Furry sent in back-to-back empty-net goals in the final minutes of play to secure the win.

The Crunch and Comets complete the weekend's home-and-home series in Utica tomorrow afternoon.

Crunchables: Matteo Pietroniro recorded his first career three-point game tonight.

