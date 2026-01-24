Roadrunners Recall Maxim Barbashev from Utah Grizzlies

TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today that the club has recalled forward Maxim Barbashev from the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL.

Barbashev, 22, has recorded nine points (3g, 6a) and 13 penalty minutes (PIM) in 20 ECHL games with Utah this season.

The 6-foot-2, 191-pound forward is in his second full professional season after splitting time between the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL) and Bloomington Bison (ECHL) during the 2024-25 campaign.

Over his professional career, Barbashev has tallied two points (1g, 1a) and eight PIM in seven AHL games with Hartford, along with 17 points (6g, 11a) and 25 PIM in 56 ECHL games with Utah and Bloomington.

A native of Moscow, Russia, Barbashev was selected by the New York Rangers in the fifth round (161st overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Prior to turning pro, Barbashev played five seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Rimouski Océanic (2023-24), Shawinigan Cataractes (2023-24) and Moncton Wildcats (2020-23). He recorded 152 points (67g, 85a) and 167 PIM in 195 career QMJHL games.

He also added 13 points (7g, 6a) and 28 PIM in 26 QMJHL playoff games with Rimouski and Moncton.

Barbashev set career highs during his final season in Moncton in 2022-23, posting 65 points (32g, 33a) in 67 games. He ranked second on the team in goals and fourth in points, assists and game-winning goals (3).

He is the younger brother of Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev.







