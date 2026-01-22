Utah Mammoth Recall Cameron Hebig

TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced today that forward Cameron Hebig has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hebig, 29, has totaled 33 points (15g, 18a), 24 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-11 rating in 35 AHL games this season. He leads Tucson in goals and power-play goals (five), ranks first in power-play points (10) and multi-point games (nine), is tied for first in points per game (0.94) and sits second on the team in total points.

The recall marks Hebig's first career NHL call-up and makes him the second Roadrunner to earn his first NHL promotion this season, joining forward Daniil But.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward has played eight professional seasons, including the last six with Tucson. In 419 career AHL games with the Roadrunners and Bakersfield Condors (2018-20), Hebig has recorded 202 points (92g, 110a) and 214 PIM.

Hebig is the Roadrunners' all-time franchise leader in both goals (78) and games played (324). He scored his 75th career goal with Tucson on Dec. 12, 2025, against Bakersfield at Tucson Arena to surpass Michael Bunting as the franchise's all-time goals leader. He later skated in his 280th career game with Tucson on March 28, 2025, against San Diego to pass Dysin Mayo for the franchise record in games played.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Hebig also ranks second all-time in franchise history in points with 166, trailing only Bunting's record of 180.

Hebig enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024-25. Nicknamed "The Mayor of Tucson" as the organization's longest-tenured player, he set career highs with 47 points (26g, 21a) in 67 games. He led the Roadrunners in goals and finished second in scoring, with his 26 tallies doubling his previous career best. Hebig also earned his first AHL All-Star selection.

After beginning the season on an AHL contract, Hebig signed a two-way NHL deal with Utah in March. He later inked a two-year, two-way contract with the Mammoth on July 17, 2025.

Hebig also appeared in parts of two ECHL seasons from 2019-21, posting 34 points (11g, 23a) in 33 games, along with three points (1g, 2a) in four postseason appearances.

Before turning pro, Hebig played five Western Hockey League (WHL) seasons with the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats from 2013-18. He served as an alternate captain with Saskatoon in 2015-16 and totaled 225 points (98g, 127a) and 136 PIM in 264 career WHL games, adding eight points (6g, 2a) in seven playoff contests.







