San Diego Gulls Assign Vyacheslav Buteyets to Tulsa
Published on January 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets to the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).
Buteyets, 23 (5/29/02), has combined for an 9-11-0 record in 21 appearances this season with San Diego and Tulsa. He is 1-3-0 with the Gulls this season. He won his first career AHL game Nov. 26, 2025 at Tucson while stopping 39-of-42 shots. He made his NHL debut for Anaheim Dec. 3 vs. Utah, stopping 10 shots in relief.
The 6-4, 220-pound goaltender is 7-7-0 with a 3.00 goals-against average (GAA) and .913 save percentage (SV%) in 15 games with Tulsa this season. Buteyets appeared in 36 games for the Oilers during the 2024-25 campaign, going 19-13-3 with four shutouts, a 2.82 GAA and .905 SV%. His four shutouts were tied for fourth among ECHL leaders. In five Kelly Cup Playoff games, Buteyets tallied a 2-3-0 record with a 3.03 GAA and .906 SV%.
