San Diego Gulls Recall konnor Smith & Vyacheslav Buteyets from Tulsa

Published on January 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif.  -  The  San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey  League  (AHL) club has recalled defenseman Konnor Smith and goaltender  Vyacheslav Buteyets  from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).

Smith, 21 (11/6/04), has skated in seven games with San Diego in 2025-26, collecting nine penalty minutes (PIM). He has appeared in 16 career AHL contests for the Gulls, scoring his first professional goal in his AHL debut April 6, 2024 vs. Tucson. Smith has netted four goals (4-0=4) in 22 games with Tulsa this season.

The 6-6, 216-pound defenseman was a fourth-round selection (97th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Windsor, Ont. native tallied 26-44=70 points with 229 PIM in 219 career OHL games with Peterborough, Owen Sound and Brampton from 2020-25. Smith helped Peterborough to the OHL Championship in 2022-23, collecting two assists (0-2=2) in 23 playoff contests for the Petes. In five Memorial Cup tournament games, he added an assist (0-1=1).

Buteyets, 23 (5/29/02), has combined for an 9-11-0 record in 21 appearances this season with San Diego and Tulsa. He is 1-3-0 with the Gulls this season. He won his first career AHL game Nov. 26,  2025  at Tucson while stopping 39-of-42 shots. He made his NHL debut for Anaheim Dec. 3 vs. Utah, stopping 10 shots in relief.

The 6-4, 220-pound goaltender is 7-7-0 with a 3.00 GAA and .913 SV% in 15 games with Tulsa this season.  Buteyets  appeared in 36 games for the Oilers during the 2024-25 campaign, going 19-13-3 with four shutouts, a 2.82 GAA and .905 SV%. His four shutouts were tied for fourth among ECHL leaders. In five Kelly Cup Playoff games,  Buteyets  tallied a 2-3-0 record with a 3.03 GAA and .906 SV%. 







