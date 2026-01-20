Penguins Take Three of Last Four, Striving for Sustained Success

Published on January 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Penguins take three of last four, striving for sustained success

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (26-11-1-2) continues jam-packed stretch with home games Wednesday, Saturday

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Jan. 14 - PENGUINS 4 at Providence 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton usurped first place from Providence with a clinical performance and a career-high 36 saves from Sergei Murashov. Tristan Broz scored twice, and other tallies came courtesy of Joona Koppanen and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard.

Friday, Jan. 16 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Hartford 4

Time ran out on a fiery comeback attempt, as the Penguins fell in their first of back-to-back games against the Wolf Pack. Gabe Klassen scored twice, but a three-goal second period by Hartford spelled doom for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Saturday, Jan. 17 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Hartford 1

The Penguins bounced back in a big way, scoring thrice in the first period and never looking back. Harvey-Pinard notched three points (1G-2A) in that explosive opening frame. As insurance, Finn Harding scored his first AHL goal in the second period.

Monday, Jan. 19 - PENGUINS 3 at Springfield 2

Rutger McGroarty returned from the NHL and Avery Hayes returned from injury as offense from Valtteri Puustinen, Chase Pietila and Klassen led the Pens to their second-straight victory.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Jan. 21 - PENGUINS vs. Belleville

Wednesday marks Belleville's only visit to NEPA this season, as the two clubs clash for the first time this season. B-Sens forward Artur Kaliyev leads the league with 26 goals and 46 points.

Friday, Jan. 23 - PENGUINS at Hershey

The Penguins and Bears renew their rivalry at Giant Center. Hershey has picked up the pace as of late, piling up a seven-game point streak (4-0-2-1).

Saturday, Jan. 24 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

The Penguins and Checkers wrap up their eight-game season series on Saturday. Charlotte has a four-wins-to-three edge, and the visiting team has won six of the seven showdowns.

Ice Chips

- The last time Wilkes-Barre/Scranton held first place in the Division and Conference 40 games into a season was 2016-17.

- Rutger McGroarty has earned at least one point in each of his six AHL games this season (4G-4A).

- Over his last eight games, Gabe Klassen has nine points, including seven of his 10 goals on the season.

- Atley Calvert has seven points (1G-6A) in his last six games.

- Valtteri Puustinen has eight points (2G-6A) in his last six games. Puustinen now has 175 career points, two shy of tying Toby Petersen and Tomáš Surový for the second-most points in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton franchise history.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. PENGUINS 40 26 11 1 2 55 .688

2. Providence 36 27 8 1 0 55 .764

3. Charlotte 37 22 12 3 0 47 .635

4. Lehigh Valley 38 19 15 2 2 42 .553

5. Hershey 36 18 14 3 1 40 .556

6. Bridgeport 37 17 17 2 1 37 .500

7. Hartford 37 14 18 4 1 33 .446

8. Springfield 38 13 19 4 2 32 .421

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Tristan Broz 36 14 14 28

Valtteri Puustinen 35 7 19 26

Atley Calvert 39 8 15 23

Sam PoulinX 22 9 11 20

Aidan McDonough 35 7 13 20

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist 11 6-3-2 2.04 .928 1

Sergei Murashov* 20 14-5-0 2.14 .923 2

Filip Larsson 9 3-2-1 3.51 .876 0

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

X = no longer in organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Jan. 21 Belleville Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Jan. 23 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 24 Charlotte Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Tue, Jan. 13 (C) Tristan Broz Recalled to PIT

Wed, Jan. 14 (C) Tristan Broz Reassigned from PIT

Wed, Jan. 14 (RW) Max Graham Reassigned to WHL

Thu, Jan. 15 (C) Brayden Edwards Reassigned to WHL

Thu, Jan. 15 (D) David Breazeale Recalled from WHL

Sun, Jan. 18 (C) Joona Koppanen Recalled to PIT

Sun, Jan. 18 (LW) Rutger McGroarty Reassigned from PIT







American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.