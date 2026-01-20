Red Hot Condors Host Division Leading Colorado this Week

Published on January 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors and Colorado Eagles, two of the top teams in the AHL, meet for two games this week. Wednesday is a Weiner Wednesday with $2 hot dogs and $5 draft beer all night. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., puck drops at 6:30 p.m.

Friday is Adult Jersey Giveaway and a $3 Beer Friday. The first 2,500 fans, 18 and older, will get a Condors replica adult jersey at the game. PLUS, it's a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart just $3 from doors open til the start of the second period. Doors open at 6 p.m., puck drops at 7 p.m.







