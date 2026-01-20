Bears Grant Nicky Leivermann Mutual Release from AHL Contract

Published on January 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has granted defenseman Nicky Leivermann a mutual release from his American Hockey League contract, effective immediately, allowing Leivermann to pursue a playing opportunity overseas.

Leivermann, 27, has appeared in three games with Hershey this season, logging two assists.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native helped Hershey to a 2024 Calder Cup title in his first professional season. After spending the majority of the season with the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, the defender jumped into Hershey's lineup during Game 4 of the Calder Cup Finals versus Coachella Valley, making his AHL postseason debut. He skated in three games in the Finals, all wins for Hershey, as the Bears won the franchise's 13th Calder Cup.

Leivermann played in 43 career games with Hershey, scoring 19 points (3g, 16a). He also skated in seven postseason games.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to host the Hartford Wolf Pack tonight at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Taco Tuesday, featuring a specialty taco offering at select locations on the concourse, paired with $5 Coronas. The game will also serve as a Hersheypark Pass Night. All fans will receive a 2026 Hersheypark Ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2026.







American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.