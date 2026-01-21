Wolf Pack Win Overtime Thriller 5-4 over Hershey Bears

Published on January 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HERSHEY, PA - Trey Fix-Wolansky recorded the first hat-trick of the season for the Hartford Wolf Pack on Tuesday night, while Bryce McConnell-Barker picked up his second multi-goal game of the campaign. The result was a wild 5-4 overtime victory over the Hershey Bears at the Giant Center.

Fix-Wolansky got things going early when he potted a rebound for his 13th goal of the season just 32 seconds into the hockey game. Brendan Brisson fed Fix-Wolansky down low on the right-wing side. There, the veteran cut to the net and backhanded a shot onto Clay Stevenson. Stevenson made the initial stop, but Fix-Wolansky found the loose change and released a quick shot from the left-wing side to make it 1-0.

Fix-Wolansky made it 2-0 at 3:19, burying his 14th goal of the campaign. He took a pass in the neutral zone on the right-wing side and sped into the offensive zone. He again cut to the goal and went to the backhand, but this time lifted the shot over Stevenson's right pad to extend the lead.

Adam Sýkora picked up the primary assist on the goal, his second helper of the game.

14:22 into the second period, McConnell-Barker made it 3-0. Brett Berard fed McConnell-Barker in the slot, where he collected possession and worked into the left-wing circle. There, he unleashed a shot that beat Stevenson for his seventh goal of the season.

Brett Leason got the Bears on the board at 15:48, making it 3-1, but Fix-Wolansky would quickly counter and complete the hat-trick.

Fix-Wolansky was awarded the club's first penalty shot of the season at 17:46. He'd enter in on the left-wing side and shovel the puck through Stevenson on the backhand for his 15th goal of the season.

It completed the first hat-trick for the Wolf Pack since Alex Belzile scored three times on Dec. 4, 2024, against the Bridgeport Islanders.

Leason's second of the night at 18:50 drew the Bears back within two, however. After a turnover in the neutral zone, Leason entered in on the right-wing side, cut to the goal, and beat Dylan Garand with a forehand shot for his eighth goal of the season.

The Bears needed just three shots in the first 3:13 of the third period to even the affair.

Ilya Protas' 15th goal of the season at 2:51 made it a 4-3 contest. He fired a long shot that snuck through Garand and just barely crossed over the line. After a review, the call on the ice was confirmed a goal.

Just 22 seconds later, Graeme Clarke's eleventh goal of the season tied the game. Clarke took a pass from behind the net in the left-wing circle and ripped a shot by Garand's glove to make it 4-4.

The goal completed a stretch of three goals in 4:23 for the Bears.

Garand slammed the door shut from there, however, making seven saves in the period to get the game to overtime.

In the extra session, Henrik Rybinski was whistled for tripping just 92 seconds in. On the ensuing power play, Justin Dowling connected with McConnell-Barker on the left-wing side. The second-year forward worked down the left-wing circle and ripped a shot top shelf to give the Wolf Pack the extra point at 3:27.

The win marked the Wolf Pack's third in their last four outings.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Jan. 23 when the Bridgeport Islanders come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







