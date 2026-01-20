Game Preview: Bears vs. Wolf Pack, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they face the Hartford Wolf Pack for the second time in a week at GIANT Center.

Hershey Bears (18-14-3-1) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (14-18-4-1)

Jan. 20, 2026 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Patrick Hanrahan (52), Damian Figueira (32)

Linespersons: Tommy George (61), Davids Rozitis (62)

Tonight's Promotions:

Hersheypark Pass Night - All fans in attendance will receive a 2026 Hersheypark Ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2026.

Taco Tuesday - Taco Tuesday will feature a specialty taco offering at select locations on the concourse, paired with $5 Coronas!

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: FOX43

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in-progress), In-arena on 88.9-FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.; TV coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears completed a two-game road set at Charlotte on Sunday, as Hershey raced out to a 1-0 lead thanks to Justin Nachbaur's first career AHL goal in the opening minute of play, but Charlotte took a 2-1 edge in the second period on the strength of two power-play goals, before Graeme Clarke netted the tying score midway through the frame. In the third, Cam Allen put Hershey in front 3-2, but Michael Benning tied the game with Kirill Gerasimyuk pulled for an extra skater, and former Bear Brian Pinho scored the lone goal in the fifth round of the shootout to deal Hershey a 4-3 shootout loss. The Wolf Pack saw a two-game win streak snapped on Saturday as they fell behind 3-0 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, with Trey Fix-Wolansky tallying the only goal for Hartford in an eventual 4-1 loss.

GONE STREAKING:

Hershey enters tonight's game riding a five-game point streak on home ice (3-0-2-0); the Bears achieved a four-game point streak at GIANT Center twice last season. The club is also enjoying an overall point streak of seven games (4-0-2-1), matching the team's best point streak during the previous campaign.

RUNNING WITH THE PACK:

The Bears met the Wolf Pack for the first time this season last Wednesday, falling by a 3-2 score in overtime. Andrew Cristall earned Second Star honors with a goal and an assist, while Clay Stevenson turned in a 31-save performance for the Chocolate and White, but Brett Berard netted the game-tying goal in the second period and the eventual overtime-winner for Hartford.

BEARS BITES:

Bogdan Trineyev has four points (2g, 2a) in his last five games...Ilya Protas has four points (1g, 3a) in his last four games...Alex Suzdalev has three assists in his last two games...Cam Allen has two points (1g, 1a) in his last two games...Hershey is 10-3-3-1 in games decided by one goal...The Bears are 14-4-3-1 when scoring first...Hershey leads the AHL with six shorthanded goals on home ice.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Jan. 20, 1973 - The Bears made their first-ever visit to the Sunshine State, as Hershey battled the newly-relocated Jacksonville Barons (formerly the Cleveland Barons) to a 5-1 win in front of a crowd of 9,189 at the Jacksonville Coliseum.







