Bears Loan Goaltender Mitch Gibson to South Carolina
Published on January 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have loaned goaltender Mitch Gibson to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.
Gibson, 26, has posted a 4-1-2 record in seven games with Hershey this season, owning a 2.25 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. He earned his first AHL shutout on Dec. 13, stopping 36 shots versus the Charlotte Checkers.
After entering this season with a 3-0-0 lifetime AHL record, Gibson won his first three starts with Hershey in 2025-26, becoming the first goaltender in team history to begin their Bears tenure with six consecutive wins. Gibson has gone 7-1-2 in 10 career AHL games with Hershey, recording a 2.16 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. He served as Hershey's third goaltender during the team's run to the 2024 Calder Cup title.
The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native has gone 7-4-0 in 11 games with the Stingrays this season, posting a 2.20 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage to go along with one shutout. He was the ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the period of Nov. 3-9.
Gibson was selected in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals.
The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Halfway to Summer Night.
