Bears Loan Goaltender Mitch Gibson to South Carolina

Published on January 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have loaned goaltender Mitch Gibson to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Gibson, 26, has posted a 4-1-2 record in seven games with Hershey this season, owning a 2.25 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. He earned his first AHL shutout on Dec. 13, stopping 36 shots versus the Charlotte Checkers.

After entering this season with a 3-0-0 lifetime AHL record, Gibson won his first three starts with Hershey in 2025-26, becoming the first goaltender in team history to begin their Bears tenure with six consecutive wins. Gibson has gone 7-1-2 in 10 career AHL games with Hershey, recording a 2.16 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. He served as Hershey's third goaltender during the team's run to the 2024 Calder Cup title.

The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native has gone 7-4-0 in 11 games with the Stingrays this season, posting a 2.20 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage to go along with one shutout. He was the ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the period of Nov. 3-9.

Gibson was selected in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Halfway to Summer Night.







American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.