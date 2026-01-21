Wolf Pack to Host Annual Food Drive this Friday, January 23rd

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will be hosting their annual food drive this Friday night, Jan. 23, when the club takes on the Bridgeport Islanders at PeoplesBank Arena. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

This season's food drive will benefit 'Hands On Hartford'.

All fans planning to attend Friday night's game are asked to bring a non-perishable canned food item to donate. Items encouraged for donation include red, pink, or pinto beans, pancake mix & maple syrup, pasta sauce, cooking oil, mac & cheese, jelly, and cereal. All non-expired, non-perishable food donations are greatly appreciated.

The first 100 donors will receive a voucher for a remaining Wolf Pack home game during the 2025-26 regular season.

'Hands On Hartford', in partnership with others, strengthens community in Hartford by responding faithfully to people in need through programs that change lives and renew human possibility. The organization is dedicated to supporting individuals and families in Hartford by providing a range of services that address basic needs and promote long-term stability.

Also on Friday night, the Wolf Pack will be hosting 'Country Night'. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Wolf Pack branded cowboy hat. $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs will also be available until the conclusion of the first intermission.







