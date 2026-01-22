Monsters Outshoot Wolves in 6-5 Overtime Loss

Published on January 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves (19-9-4-5) 6-5 in overtime on Wednesday night at Rocket Arena. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 17-14-5-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Monsters unleashed an offensive push in the first period beginning with a goal from Corson Ceulemans at 10:12 with helpers from Max McCue and Hunter McKown. McKown tipped in a shot from Dysin Mayo at 18:44 followed by a marker from Roman Ahcan at 19:22 assisted by Will Butcher and McKown bringing the score to 3-0 after 20 minutes. Chicago's Josiah Slavin opened the middle frame with a tally at 2:50, but Justin Pearson responded with a marker at 4:24 off feeds from Hudson Fasching and Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm moving the score to 4-1. Caleb MacDonald notched his first professional goal at 6:57 off feeds from McKown and Pearson, but the Wolves followed with a marker from Cal Foote at 15:13 and a power-play tally from Ryan Suzuki at 18:21 sending the Monsters to the final intermission leading 5-3. Chicago's Bradly Nadeau recorded a goal just six seconds into the third period ending starting goaltender Ivan Fedotov's night and Skyler Brind'Amour followed with a marker at 10:21 tying the game to force overtime. The Wolves won the game with a goal from Nadeau at 4:29 of the extra frame bringing the final score to 6-5.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko stopped 7 shots in defeat relieving Fedotov who made 6 saves while Chicago's Cayden Primeau made 30 saves for the win.

The Monsters host the Chicago Wolves for a rematch on Thursday, January 22, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 3 2 0 0 - 5

CHI 0 3 2 1 - 6

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 35 0/1 4/5 10 min / 5 inf

CHI 19 1/5 1/1 2 min / 1 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov ND 6 4 12-9-3

CLE Sawchenko OT 7 2 5-5-3

CHI Primeau W 30 5 8-4-5

Cleveland Record: 17-14-5-1, 6th North Division

Chicago Record: 19-9-4-5, 2nd Central Division







