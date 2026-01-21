Griffins Release Nolan Moyle from PTO

Published on January 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday released forward Nolan Moyle from his professional tryout, returning him to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Moyle has two points (1-1-2), 15 penalty minutes and a plus-five rating in 16 games with Grand Rapids. He made his AHL debut on Nov. 12 against Toronto and later scored his first AHL goal on Dec. 10 against Milwaukee. Moyle also has 10 points (5-5-10), four penalty minutes and a plus-three rating in nine games with Toledo this season. Last year, the Royal Oak, Michigan, native appeared in 12 games with the Kunlun Red Star in the KHL with two points (1-1-2) before joining the Walleye to finish the campaign, logging 15 points (6-9-15) in 32 regular-season games. Moyle added five assists in 20 playoff games with Toledo last year, reaching the Kelly Cup Finals. As a rookie in 2023-24, the 26-year-old totaled 11 points (4-7-11) in 55 games with China's Kunlun in the KHL. Throughout his three-year pro career, Moyle has 38 points (16-22-38), 63 penalty minutes and a minus-five rating in 110 outings.

Prior to turning pro, Moyle spent five seasons with the University of Michigan, serving as captain as a fifth-year senior in 2022-23. Moyle became a two-time Big Ten champion with the Wolverines (2021-22, 2022-23) and accumulated 46 points (24-22-46), 156 penalty minutes and a plus-15 rating in 164 career games. Moyle also spent two seasons in the USHL with Green Bay from 2016-18 and notched 60 points (24-36-60) in 116 career contests.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.







American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.