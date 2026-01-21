Panthers Assign Ryan McAllister from Checkers to Ghost Pirates

The Florida Panthers announced today the team has assigned forward Ryan McAllister from the Checkers to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

McAllister, 24, has appeared in 15 games this year with the Checkers, recording two goals and five assists. The London, ON, native has spent parts of four seasons with Charlotte, logging 72 games and 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists).

McAllister played one collegiate campaign at Western Michigan University, scoring 13 goals and adding 36 assists in 39 games in 2022-23. He had a well-decorated junior hockey career, winning the AJHL's Most Valuable Player Award and the league championship in 2021-22 with the Brooks Bandits.







