Marlies' Rifai Suspended for One Game

Published on January 24, 2026







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Toronto Marlies defenseman Marshall Rifai has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Springfield on Jan. 23.

Rifai will miss Toronto's game tonight (Jan. 24) at Hartford.







