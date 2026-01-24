Marlies' Rifai Suspended for One Game
AHL American Hockey League

Marlies' Rifai Suspended for One Game

Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release


SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Toronto Marlies defenseman Marshall Rifai has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Springfield on Jan. 23.

Rifai will miss Toronto's game tonight (Jan. 24) at Hartford.

Check out the American Hockey League Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central