Marlies' Rifai Suspended for One Game
Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Toronto Marlies defenseman Marshall Rifai has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Springfield on Jan. 23.
Rifai will miss Toronto's game tonight (Jan. 24) at Hartford.
