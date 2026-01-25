Wolves Wallop IceHogs 4-1

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves ran their points streak to seven games by topping the Rockford IceHogs 4-1 on Saturday night at BMO Center.

Ronan Seeley, Noel Gunler, Nikita Pavlychev and Skyler Brind'Amour scored as the Wolves also extended their road points streak to 13 contests. In handing Rockford its second loss in a row, the Wolves upped their season record against their Central Division rivals to 6-1-1-1.

The Wolves struck first on Seeley's goal midway through the opening period. The defenseman gathered a cross-ice pass from Cal Foote and unleashed a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that sailed under the glove of Rockford netminder Stanislav Berezhnoy. Foote and Bradly Nadeau earned assists on Seeley's third goal of the season.

That advantage held up until the midpoint of the second when Gunler notched his sixth marker of the season. The forward redirected a long shot by Juuso Valimaki past Berezhnoy for a 2-0 Wolves lead. Valimaki and Foote had assists.

Pavlychev's tally late in the period extended the Wolves' lead to 3-0. The towering center camped in front and got a stick on a point shot from Domenick Fensore that eluded Berezhnoy to the glove side. On Pavlychev's eighth goal of the season, Fensore and Evan Vierling were awarded assists.

Late in the third, Brind'Amour capped the Wolves' scoring when he redirected a shot from Aleksi Heimosalmi for the forward's 12th tally of the season. Heimosalmi and Josiah Slavin had helpers.

Sam Rinzel scored in the waning seconds for the IceHogs' lone goal of the game.

Cayden Primeau (28 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while Berezhnoy (25 saves) suffered the loss for the IceHogs.

Chicago moved to 20-9-5-5 on the season while Rockford stands at 16-22-2-2.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Grand Rapids to take on the Griffins on Friday night (6 p.m.).







