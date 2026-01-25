Canucks Defeat Gulls in 3-1 Win

The Abbotsford Canucks hosted the San Diego Gulls for the first time this season at Rogers Forum, after already playing four games down in California.

Jiří Patera rejoined the squad on home ice and drew right back into the lineup, taking on Calle Clang once again. The Canucks ran with an identical forward group, while Sawyer Mynio returned to the d-core alongside Joe Arntsen to mark the only lineup change.

Abbotsford has had a challenging run against San Diego this season, and they looked to take control early and change the fate of the series. The Canucks generated a ton of chances in the opening frame but couldn't finish any of their plays. The teams also exchanged power-play opportunities, but both goalies stayed sharp. Jonathan Lekkerimäki picked up right where he left off - walking into the zone all alone, he found his spot and ripped a laser from the left circle to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead, the lone goal of the first.

It truly remained a goalie's game. The Gulls had a wide-open chance, but Patera reached across and got his stick on it, making a massive save to keep Abbotsford in front. However, one was bound to squeak through, this time in favour of San Diego. Yegor Sidorov got Patera down and out of position before collecting his own rebound and going top shelf to tie the game 1-1. It was another one-goal period, setting the stage for the third to be the difference-maker.

The Canucks continued to push, and the work paid off early in the final frame. After a net-front battle, Chase Wouters found Vilmer Alriksson, who no-look backhanded the puck past Clang to restore Abbotsford's lead. With time winding down, the Gulls pulled their netminder for an extra attacker, but Arshdeep Bains gained possession and buried the empty-netter to seal a 3-1 win over San Diego.

The teams will meet again tomorrow night before Abbotsford heads back on the road.







