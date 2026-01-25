Condors' Road Unbeaten Run Ends in San Jose

The Bakersfield Condors (22-12-6, 50pts) could not close out the San Jose Barracuda (21-14-3, 47pts) in a 5-3 setback on Saturday. The loss was the team's first in regulation in their last 11 road games.

San Jose took a 1-0 lead on a 5-on-3 power play goal at 5:28 of the first. Bakersfield responded with a power-play goal of its own as Quinn Hutson (24th) followed up his own rebound. Damien Carfagna (4th) gave the Condors their first lead of the night with 1:12 left in the period, snapping home a shot from the slot.

After Cam Lund tied the game at 2-2, Josh Brown (2nd) found a cross-seam pass from James Hamblin and restored the Condors lead at 8:48 of the frame. Max Jones was denied a on penalty shot late in the period in an attempt to make it 4-2.

San Jose rallied in the third for three goals and handed the Condors their first road regulation loss in 11 games. It was the first time the Condors lost in regulation when leading after two.

Connor Ungar suffered his first loss in seven starts, stopping 38 of 42.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in Henderson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bakersfield is back home to close out January with two big games next Friday and Saturday. Friday is a $3 Beer Friday with 90's Night (click here for tickets) while Saturday is Oilers Night with specialty jerseys and Erik Burgdoerfer's Hall of Fame Induction (click here for tickets).







