Sawchenko Shines in Monsters 2-1 Win over Amerks

Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans (20-14-4-2) 2-1 on Saturday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 19-14-5-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Hudson Fasching notched a tally at 1:06 of the middle frame with helpers from Jack Williams and Justin Pearson putting Cleveland ahead 1-0 heading into the final intermission. Owen Sillinger added an unassisted empty-net tally at 18:19 extending the lead to 2-0. Rochester's Oliver Nadeau spoiled the shutout bid with a marker at 19:05, but Cleveland held on to secure the 2-1 victory.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko stopped 30 shots for the win while Rochester's Devon Levi made 18 saves in defeat.

The Monsters visit the Grand Rapids Griffins for a midweek matchup on Wednesday, January 28, at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 1 - - 2

ROC 0 0 1 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 20 0/5 5/5 15 min / 6 inf

ROC 31 0/5 5/5 15 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko W 30 1 6-5-3

ROC Levi L 18 2 14-8-6

Cleveland Record: 19-14-5-1, 5th North Division

Rochester Record: 20-14-4-2, 3rd North Division







American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.