Sawchenko Shines in Monsters 2-1 Win over Amerks
Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans (20-14-4-2) 2-1 on Saturday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 19-14-5-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Hudson Fasching notched a tally at 1:06 of the middle frame with helpers from Jack Williams and Justin Pearson putting Cleveland ahead 1-0 heading into the final intermission. Owen Sillinger added an unassisted empty-net tally at 18:19 extending the lead to 2-0. Rochester's Oliver Nadeau spoiled the shutout bid with a marker at 19:05, but Cleveland held on to secure the 2-1 victory.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko stopped 30 shots for the win while Rochester's Devon Levi made 18 saves in defeat.
The Monsters visit the Grand Rapids Griffins for a midweek matchup on Wednesday, January 28, at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 1 - - 2
ROC 0 0 1 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 20 0/5 5/5 15 min / 6 inf
ROC 31 0/5 5/5 15 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko W 30 1 6-5-3
ROC Levi L 18 2 14-8-6
Cleveland Record: 19-14-5-1, 5th North Division
Rochester Record: 20-14-4-2, 3rd North Division
