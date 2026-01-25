Islanders Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Bruins

Bridgeport, CT - Returning home to Total Mortgage Arena after their five-game winning streak was snapped last night in Hartford, the Bridgeport Islanders and Providence Bruins duked it out in a back-and-forth contest, which needed a shootout to determine who escaped with two points, but the Bruins ultimately escaped with a 4-3 victory.

In the final moments of a competitive opening frame, Liam Foudy's point shot snuck past a net-front scrum and into the back of the net to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 28.5 seconds to play in the first period.

The Islanders added to their lead 7:46 into the middle frame thanks to Adam Beckman, who was sprung onto a breakaway by Travis Mitchell and netted his team-leading 16th goal of the season.

Providence cut the lead in half 14:26 into the second courtesy of Patrick Brown, who tucked in a rebound for his 14th. Just minutes later, Dalton Bancroft netted his first of the campaign to equalize the score at 2 apiece heading into the final 20 minutes of play.

Riley Tufte gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead at 10:01, but Foudy continued his hot streak with his second tally of the evening 53 seconds later, re-tying the contest at 3.

In the shootout, John Farinacci supplied the only goal as Providence skated away with the win.

The Islanders return to action with three games in as many days next weekend. They'll kick the weekend off with a road contest against the Hartford Wolfpack on Friday at 7 p.m., followed by a visit to Lehigh Valley on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and culminating with a home meeting with the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Notes

Beckman's goal was his fifth in his last three home games and his 90th in the AHL.

Foudy's multi-goal night extended his point streak to seven games (7-2-9), which marks his new career long. The Islanders are 5-2-0-0 during his streak and 8-3-0-0 overall when he scores.

Kuefler's assist on Foudy's first goal extended his point streak at Total Mortgage Arena to six games (3-4-7). The Islanders are 4-2-0-0 over that span.

CJ Smith's assists on Foudy's goals extended his point streak at Total Mortgage Arena to three games (0-5-5).

Luke Rowe's assist on Foudy's second goal was his eighth of the season, setting a new career high.







