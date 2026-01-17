Islanders Win Third Straight, Beat Phantoms 3-1

Published on January 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - Coming off back-to-back wins, the Bridgeport Islanders headed to Pennsylvania in the hopes of winning three games in a row for the first time this season. Standing in their way were the Lehigh Valley Phantoms who were defending home ice at the PPL Center. After two powerplay goals in the game for the Islanders set the tone, while goalie Marcus Hogberg shut the door consistently, Bridgeport managed to win the contest by a 3-1 score.

In the first period, the powerplay told the story for the Islanders registering a couple goals on the man advantage with the first coming from Adam Backman. He scored to make it 1-0 on this 11th of the season from Chris Terry and CJ Smith as he fired a loose puck behind Carson Bjarnason at 13:37. The Islanders made it 2-0 after Liam Foudy scored at 18:41 for his 9th of the year to lift the team after twenty minutes of play.

The only goal of the second period came from Ethan Bear, who scores his first as an Islander at 17:37, from Foudy and Daylan Kuefler. It made the game 3-0 as the team entered the final period with a lead.

During the third, the Phantoms Oliver Bonk got on the board with an empty net on their side at 17:48 bringing the game to a 3-1 score. It wasn't enough to close the gap and the Islanders held on to win the hockey game and their third straight.

