San Diego Gulls to Host Native American Heritage Night Brought to You by Viejas Casino and Resort Saturday, January 17

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host the organization's first ever Native American Heritage Night brought to you by Viejas Casino and Resort on Saturday, Jan. 17 vs. the Coachella Valley Firebirds. This Saturday's Native American Heritage celebration is about recognition, respect, and honoring living cultures that continue to shape San Diego today.

The evening's festivities will begin with a pregame gathering at 4 p.m. in the North Parking Lot where the Gulls will honor native cultures with community, celebration and pride. The gathering will feature performances from Bird Singers, dancers and drum circles who will also perform during the first intermission.

The Gulls will wear specialty uniforms designed to honor Native American Heritage Night, with specific recognition of the Kumeyaay people, the original stewards of the land here in San Diego. In addition, the first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Native American Heritage Gulls hat in the same style, courtesy of Viejas Casino and Resort. San Diego will also feature additional Native American Heritage themed apparel at all merchandise stands during Saturday's game. Prior to the start of the game, the Gulls will hold a ceremonial puck drop with five members of the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians Tribal Government.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host a game-worn jersey raffle and a special Native American Heritage themed Surprise Puck sale. Raffle tickets ($10) and Surprise Pucks ($25) will be available at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10.  Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per person). Additionally, a selection of the team's game-worn jerseys will be autographed and available through an online silent auction during the game. More information on the auction can be found at SanDiegoGulls.com/Auction. All proceeds raised by the San Diego Gulls Foundation via the auction, raffles, and Surprise Puck sale will be donated in support of Inter Tribal Sports.  

